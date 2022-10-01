Katie Couric Steps Out With Husband John Molner For First Time Since Revealing Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Katie Couric has been seen out for the first time since revealing her breast cancer diagnosis. Putting on a brave face, the beloved talk show host, 65, was all smiles as she walked hand-in-hand with husband John Molner on the New York City streets on Wednesday, September 28.

Couric looked as chic as ever in a vibrant, floor-length yellow blazer over a sleek black ensemble. With her hair down and glasses on, she flashed a smile at the cameras, though her husband appeared less than thrilled to have photographers following them around on their intimate night out.