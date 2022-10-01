Katie Couric Steps Out With Husband John Molner For First Time Since Revealing Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Katie Couric has been seen out for the first time since revealing her breast cancer diagnosis. Putting on a brave face, the beloved talk show host, 65, was all smiles as she walked hand-in-hand with husband John Molner on the New York City streets on Wednesday, September 28.
Couric looked as chic as ever in a vibrant, floor-length yellow blazer over a sleek black ensemble. With her hair down and glasses on, she flashed a smile at the cameras, though her husband appeared less than thrilled to have photographers following them around on their intimate night out.
The loved-up duo's date night in Midtown comes on the heels of Couric's bombshell health revelation. Earlier in the day, Couric announced in an essay to her personal site that she found out she had breast cancer on June 21, 2022, the day that marked her and Molner's 8th wedding anniversary.
KATIE COURIC HAS ALWAYS BEEN OPEN ABOUT HEALTH WOES PRIOR TO BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS
“I felt sick and the room started to spin,” she recalled of how she felt upon hearing the diagnosis. "I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head."
Couric's first husband, Jay Monahan, died of colon cancer in 1998 at age 41. Her sister, Emily, died of pancreatic cancer in 2001. Couric’s mom was also diagnosed with “mantle cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” and her father still suffers from pancreatic cancer, as Radar reported.
Noting she hadn't had a mammogram since December 2020, the television personality revealed her family's history with cancer began swirling in her mind when she learned of her own diagnosis.
Couric also shared that she already underwent radiation treatment, which ended on Tuesday, just one day before her announcement. “Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time,” she pleaded with fans. “I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer.”