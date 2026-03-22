Katie Couric Mocks Melania Trump With Savage 'Riveting’ Comment
March 22 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Katie Couric blasted Melania Trump over her controversial documentary with a simple one-word review.
The first lady, 55, released her Amazon-backed film Melania in January and the journalist 69, couldn't help but make fun of it.
Katie Couric Wasn't Impressed With Melania Trump's Documentary
A clip of the documentary surfaced on Threads, with Couric simply commenting: "riveting" on March 19. The scene featured the former model riding in her car as she sang along to Michael Jackson’s hit “Billie Jean.”
The film raised many eyebrows since its debut, with critics and audiences alike giving it bad reviews.
'Melania' Didn't Wow Fans and Critics
In a zero-star review, The Guardian's Xan Brooks noted Melania was a "gilded trash remake" of Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest with "no redeeming quality."
"I'm not even sure it qualifies as a documentary, exactly, so much as an elaborate piece of designer taxidermy, horribly overpriced and ice-cold to the touch and proffered like a medieval tribute to placate the greedy king on his throne," he wrote.
In a scathing analysis shared by The New Yorker, journalist Lauren Collins compared Melania to "an OnlyFans account crossed with that meme of Kim Jong Un visiting factories."
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Amazon Produced 'Melania' on a $40 Million Budget
She then claimed the film was only successful in showing Donald Trump's wife the way she wanted to appear.
"We can only conclude that Melania portrays Melania in exactly the way she wants to be seen: as rigid, formal, solitary, dourly materialistic; surrounded by lackeys drafted into the closest thing to intimacy that she seems able to access; grinding through bot-like voice-overs filled with awkward gerunds and stilted exposition," Collins penned.
Melania earned $7 million and finished third at the box office during its opening weekend. The documentary also brought in another $7 million in its second weekend, tallying up $14 million globally despite a $40 million budget from Amazon MGM Studios.
Donald Trump Gushed Over Melania's New Film
The president, 79, spoke about his wife's flick on March 9 at a retreat for House Republicans in Florida, calling her a "movie star."
“She’s got the biggest… Can you believe this? That movie was hot and it is hot. She became a movie star,” he gushed. “It was a good movie."
The FLOTUS and the POTUS had a date night on January 29 at the Kennedy Center for the premiere of her documentary. The movie was directed by Brett Ratner and gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look of the three weeks before her husband's second inauguration.