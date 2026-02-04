or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Melania Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Melania Trump's Documentary Sparks Controversy Over White House Comments

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania discussed her documentary but confused viewers about her White House East Wing remarks.

Profile Image

Feb. 4 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

First Lady Melania Trump recently discussed her documentary in an interview with Fox News, revealing her excitement about sharing her story.

However, her remarks about the East Wing of the White House have raised eyebrows and sparked controversy.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Melania Trump’s documentary will share her life as first lady.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump’s documentary will share her life as first lady.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In the interview, she reflected on the significance of her documentary, stating, “Because the story was never told before. So the audience will see me, how I manage my business, my philanthropy, family, preparation for the inauguration.” She then mentioned her role in “establishing the East Wing for the White House.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: FOX News
Article continues below advertisement

This comment surprised many viewers, as it suggested that Melania is unaware of the East Wing’s fate.

In October 2025, her husband, Donald Trump, demolished the historic structure to make way for a new $300 million ballroom.

Online reactions ranged from confusion to criticism, with one user questioning, “Does she not know they knocked down the East Wing? When is the last time she even went to the White House?”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump will construct a $300 million state ballroom.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump will construct a $300 million state ballroom.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Critics have suggested that Melania's infrequent visits to the White House contribute to her apparent lack of awareness. One commentator noted, “She must not come to Washington very often, otherwise she’d know that the East Wing no longer exists since her numbnuts husband took a wrecking ball to it with no planning whatsoever.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The East Wing structure was demolished in October 2025.
Source: MEGA

The East Wing structure was demolished in October 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

The White House recently provided an explanation for the demolition. Officials announced that the East Wing faced significant structural problems and historical deterioration, making preservation unfeasible. They also disclosed the details of the new ballroom project during a public session of the National Capital Planning Commission.

Josh Fisher, director of the White House Office of Administration, justified the decision. He stated, “Because of this and other factors, the cost analysis proved that demolition and reconstruction provided the lowest total cost ownership and most effective long-term strategy.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The White House said demolition was needed due to structural issues.
Source: MEGA

The White House said demolition was needed due to structural issues.

Despite the backlash from the public and critics, the White House remains committed to the new ballroom project, which is considered one of Donald's prized initiatives. In addition to the ballroom, Donald is also planning to construct a grand archway in the city, adorned with his name.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.