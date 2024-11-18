or
Katie Couric Reacts to Craig Melvin Taking Over Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Spot

Photo of Katie Couric and an image of Craig Melvin with Hoda Kotb.
Source: mega

'Today' alum Katie Couric commented on Hoda Kotb's decision to leave the show.

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Katie Couric believes the future is bright for both Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin!

While supporting Michael J. Fox at his A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's' 2024 Gala on Saturday, November 16, Couric commented on Kotb's decision to leave Today in January 2025, which made way for Melvin to take over her spot.

katie couric reacts craig melvin taking over hoda kotb today spot
Source: mega

Katie Couric said she understands why Hoda Kotb is leaving 'Today' to focus on her kids.

"I love Hoda, I think the world loves Hoda," shared the journalist, 67, who also worked on the show for years. "She's been there a long time. Like anyone, you want to take on new challenges. I did it for 15 years and I loved every minute, but I was ready to try something else. So I think Hoda was too."

The Going There author approves of Kotb's replacement, whom Couric called "awesome."

"The audience knows him and likes him, so I think it's really going to be a seamless transition," she told a reporter of Melvin, 45. "Sometimes those transitions can be bumpy and hard, so I think he's just going to get in there and operate on all four cylinders. And I think the show is going to keep getting better and better, even though it's great already."

katie couric reacts craig melvin taking over hoda kotb today spot
Source: mega

Couric thinks Craig Melvin is a great choice to replace Kotb since the audience already 'knows him and likes him.'

Couric added that she's "really excited" for the mom-of-two, 60, to be able to spend more time with her daughters, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

"She has been working these hours a long time. She wants to make breakfast for her girls in the morning and take them to school," she noted. "I know she's co-parenting, but she's a single parent a lot of the time."

katie couric reacts craig melvin taking over hoda kotb today spot
Source: mega

Couric co-hosted 'Today' from 1991 to 2006.

The 60 Minutes alum thinks Kotb will still be interacting with fans, as she noted, "Media's changing ... There a lot of different ways to have a relationship with viewers, so I'm excited for her to expand her horizons."

Kotb announced her impending departure at the end of September, and though she insisted she's stepping down to focus on motherhood, one insider claimed she made the decision after she was asked to take a cut from her annual $20 million salary.

When asked about her ideal replacement, Kotb told a reporter last month, "The person who I want is someone who has beautiful chemistry with [co-host] Jenna [Bush Hager]."

Melvin's new gig was announced on the Thursday, November 14, episode of the program.

katie couric reacts craig melvin taking over hoda kotb today spot
Source: mega

Kotb co-parents two daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

"You were made for this job. … You have all the things that this job needs," Kotb raved to Melvin. "You’re the right person for it."

Melvin called the new position "the latest in a long line of blessings."

"I talked to Mom and Dad yesterday, and I’m thankful they’re still young enough and healthy enough to be able to see this," he added.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to Couric.

