Katie Couric Reacts to Craig Melvin Taking Over Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Spot
Katie Couric believes the future is bright for both Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin!
While supporting Michael J. Fox at his A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's' 2024 Gala on Saturday, November 16, Couric commented on Kotb's decision to leave Today in January 2025, which made way for Melvin to take over her spot.
"I love Hoda, I think the world loves Hoda," shared the journalist, 67, who also worked on the show for years. "She's been there a long time. Like anyone, you want to take on new challenges. I did it for 15 years and I loved every minute, but I was ready to try something else. So I think Hoda was too."
The Going There author approves of Kotb's replacement, whom Couric called "awesome."
"The audience knows him and likes him, so I think it's really going to be a seamless transition," she told a reporter of Melvin, 45. "Sometimes those transitions can be bumpy and hard, so I think he's just going to get in there and operate on all four cylinders. And I think the show is going to keep getting better and better, even though it's great already."
Couric added that she's "really excited" for the mom-of-two, 60, to be able to spend more time with her daughters, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.
"She has been working these hours a long time. She wants to make breakfast for her girls in the morning and take them to school," she noted. "I know she's co-parenting, but she's a single parent a lot of the time."
- Hoda Kotb's Replacement Revealed: Who Is Taking Over Her 'Today' Show Duties When She Retires From Gig in January?
- Savannah Guthrie Admits How 'Sad' She Is About Hoda Kotb's Exit From 'Today': 'If I Had My Way, We'd Be Together Forever'
- Everything to Know About Hoda Kotb's Exit From 'Today': Why She Left, How Her Costars Reacted and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The 60 Minutes alum thinks Kotb will still be interacting with fans, as she noted, "Media's changing ... There a lot of different ways to have a relationship with viewers, so I'm excited for her to expand her horizons."
Kotb announced her impending departure at the end of September, and though she insisted she's stepping down to focus on motherhood, one insider claimed she made the decision after she was asked to take a cut from her annual $20 million salary.
When asked about her ideal replacement, Kotb told a reporter last month, "The person who I want is someone who has beautiful chemistry with [co-host] Jenna [Bush Hager]."
Melvin's new gig was announced on the Thursday, November 14, episode of the program.
"You were made for this job. … You have all the things that this job needs," Kotb raved to Melvin. "You’re the right person for it."
Melvin called the new position "the latest in a long line of blessings."
"I talked to Mom and Dad yesterday, and I’m thankful they’re still young enough and healthy enough to be able to see this," he added.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Couric.