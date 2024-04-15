Katie Couric Shocked After Bill Maher Said Donald Trump 'Killed' His CNN Town Hall: 'He's Not a Stand-Up Comedian!'

“No, but popularity. It doesn’t matter. The people loved him and what he was saying,” Maher argued.

Maher, 68, then made it clear that he's not pro-Trump.

“No one’s been tougher on Trump than me, but I get it and I’m bored with it, and there’s a different way to do this, I think,” he said.

Maher continued, “Not to defend Trump, but to defend the people who still vote for him. Because what they see on the other side, to them is even more dangerous. Because it’s closer to home: My kid is coming home from school and he thinks he’s a racist? He’s five, what have you been telling him? Those kind of things are what they say ‘That’s why I’m voting for Trump.'”