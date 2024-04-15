OK Magazine
Katie Couric Shocked After Bill Maher Said Donald Trump 'Killed' His CNN Town Hall: 'He's Not a Stand-Up Comedian!'

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 15 2024, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Though Bill Maher isn't a fan of Donald Trump, he subtly complimented him while chatting with Katie Couric on the late-night host's podcast "Club Random."

During the chat, Maher claimed the ex-president, 77, did well during last year's CNN town hall — but Couric, 67, was shocked to hear the compliment.

Source: mega

Bill Maher and Katie Couric chatted about Donald Trump on his podcast.

“The audience loved him,” Maher said, but Couric argued that the event was "stacked with Trump supporters."

“Well, they said Republicans and independents. That’s what they said. OK maybe it was. How did they get in? If they did, that’s on CNN,” Maher responded about the audience. “Here’s what people saw in America. They saw Trump killing it. Killing it with the crowd! Then you cut to a panel of six people who all just do nothing but dump on him and call him a liar and America goes, ‘Oh, didn’t you just see that we like him?’ And now...."

Source: mega

Katie Couric clapped back after Bill Maher subtly praised Donald Trump's CNN town hall.

The blonde beauty didn't like the description, though.

“He’s not a stand-up comedian!” she shot back.

“No, but popularity. It doesn’t matter. The people loved him and what he was saying,” Maher argued.

Maher, 68, then made it clear that he's not pro-Trump.

“No one’s been tougher on Trump than me, but I get it and I’m bored with it, and there’s a different way to do this, I think,” he said.

Maher continued, “Not to defend Trump, but to defend the people who still vote for him. Because what they see on the other side, to them is even more dangerous. Because it’s closer to home: My kid is coming home from school and he thinks he’s a racist? He’s five, what have you been telling him? Those kind of things are what they say ‘That’s why I’m voting for Trump.'”

Donald Trump
Source: mega

Bill Maher made it clear he's not a fan of Donald Trump.

As OK! previously reported, Maher commented on the upcoming 2024 election, pointing out how Trump and President Joe Biden, 81, are not the best candidates.

“Look, this is going to be a long, grueling, and mostly pointless campaign, since everyone already knows which of the two elderly candidates they prefer to barely tolerate,” he noted. “The one who can’t walk up stairs or the one who can’t walk down ramps.”

Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

“We gotta get used to it, this is it, this is the race. Biden and Trump, the race is over. This is bad news for the country, I think. Very good news for people who build ramps on debate stages,” he continued.

