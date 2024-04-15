Katie Couric Says She Received 'Endless S---' From 'Today' Co-Anchor Bryant Gumbel for Taking Maternity Leave: 'Sexist Attitude'

“He got mad at me because I was doing something on maternity leave, and he was giving me endless s--- for taking a month or two off. I was having my first baby,” Couric told Bill Maher on his "Club Random" podcast. “He was like, ‘Why don’t you just drop it in the field and come back to work right away?'”

Though Couric, 67, later cleared up Gumbel wasn't being serious, she noted how she was constantly surrounded by men at work.

“He was kidding, but he was giving me a lot — he was goofing on me and giving me a lot of s---, but it was emblematic of sort of an incredibly sexist attitude,” she said.