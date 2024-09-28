Hoda Kotb Decided to Leave 'Today' After Being Asked to Cut Her $20 Million Salary: Report
Hoda Kotb may have had no choice but to say goodbye to Today.
According to an insider, the news anchor, 60, was allegedly asked to take a pay cut to her $20 million salary before making the decision to leave the morning show after 26 years.
"This is the age of the great resetting of TV news contracts," a source claimed in a Friday, September 27, report. “Everyone is getting their pay cut, or their jobs eliminated."
As OK! previously reported, Kotb shocked the world on Thursday, September 26, when she announced the end of her time at the NBC news program would be at the start of 2025.
"I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new," she explained during the live broadcast with her colleagues sitting next to her. "I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."
The media personality also emphasized how she wanted more time to be present for her daughters Haley and Hope — whom she shares with ex Joel Schiffman. "Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world," she added.
Kotb has shared the morning anchor duties with Savannah Gutherie for the past five years and the fourth hour of Today with Jenna Bush-Hagger. Despite being majorly supportive of their coworker's decision, insiders say people on set were "shocked" by Kotb's announcement.
"There weren’t many people who knew she was considering it," a source claimed. "But she has been thinking about this and contemplating it for a really long time."
After Kotb revealed her news, Gutherie emotionally said to her, “We love you so much, and when you look around and you see these tears, they’re love. You are so loved, and honestly ... we don’t want to imagine this place without you.”
Puck spoke with a source about Kotb's alleged pay cut.