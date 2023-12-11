Hoda Kotb Snubs Matt Lauer From 'Today' Show Wedding Reunion Photos
Hoda Kotb showed off a series of fun photos taken at a Today show producer's wedding on the Monday, December 11, installment of Today With Hoda and Jenna — but one attendee was notably missing from the snapshots.
"I took some drunkie selfies, OK, everybody does it," Kotb joked as the slideshow of images played. "It was beautiful, it was nice."
The first snap was a blurry shot of Kotb, Al Roker, Today anchor Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, and others as they all cheesed for the camera. The second was a pic of Sheinelle Jones, Kotb, Guthrie and Roker posing with the bride, Jennifer K. Long.
"I danced! I danced with everybody," Kotb said on the show. "I danced with Roker, I danced with Savannah, I just danced around."
And while Jenna Bush Hager was out of town and couldn't make the wedding festivities, disgraced former Today personality Matt Lauer and was in attendance. However, he didn't appear in any of the photos in Kotb's reel.
As OK! previously reported, Lauer was axed from NBC in 2017 after he was accused of raping a staffer at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Despite being left out of the group pics, an insider spilled to a news outlet that everyone got along well with each other at the happy couple's nuptials, which took place on Saturday, December 9.
"Matt Lauer was totally normal, friendly and cordial to his former Today show colleagues at the wedding," the source dished. "There was no awkwardness. They all talked."
The source added, "Savannah gave Matt a hug and they talked for several minutes," noting they all seemed "legitimately happy to be there."
A second insider said, "Lauer kept busy introducing his girlfriend to the guests at the party and the exchanges between him and his former colleagues were very cordial and friendly."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Earlier this year, a source claimed Lauer is planning his media comeback in the form of a bombshell tell-all.
"Matt has kept his head down because he knew the timing wasn’t right," the source explained at the time. "Now he feels the dust has settled, and there will be more sympathy for him at long last."
"He’s already plotting out the book," they continued. "Matt will pick his targets carefully, but he figures he has no chance of making a TV comeback and has nothing to lose by getting his revenge."