Hoda Kotb Snubs Matt Lauer From 'Today' Show Wedding Reunion Photos

"Matt Lauer was totally normal, friendly and cordial to his former Today show colleagues at the wedding," the source dished. "There was no awkwardness. They all talked."

The source added, "Savannah gave Matt a hug and they talked for several minutes," noting they all seemed "legitimately happy to be there."

A second insider said, "Lauer kept busy introducing his girlfriend to the guests at the party and the exchanges between him and his former colleagues were very cordial and friendly."

