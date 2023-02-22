Disgraced 'Today' Show Star Matt Lauer Will Never Forgive Katie Couric For Throwing Him Under The Bus In Savage Tell-All
It looks like Matt Lauer and Katie Couric won't be hanging out anytime soon. The disgraced TV show star, who was let go from his job in 2017 following allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior, is still close with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, but Couric, 66, is not someone he wants to be around ever again, a source alleged.
“Whenever Matt is in New York he meets with Hoda in private. They are still very close friends. In fact, the only person from his Today show days he is now closer with is Kathie Lee,” an insider spilled, Radar reported. “It still burns Matt that people he worked with for a long time want nothing to do with him. These people owe him their careers. Matt is grateful to Kathie Lee and especially Hoda, who still defends him. But Katie threw him under the bus to sell her book. He would never do that to her!”
In the journalist's book, Going There, which was released in 2021, touched upon the demise of their relationship once she found out he wasn't faithful to his wife, Annette Roque.
“I know Matt thinks I betrayed him, and that makes me sad,” she wrote. “But he betrayed me too by how he behaved behind closed doors at the show we both cared about so much.”
After the book came out, Couric shared more of her side of the story.
“It took me a long time to process what was going on, because the side of Matt I knew was the side of Matt I think you all knew: He was kind and generous and considerate, a good colleague," she said of Lauer.
“As I got more information and learned what was going on behind the scenes, it was really upsetting and disturbing," she admitted, adding that the whole ordeal "was really devastating but also disgusting. I think what I realized is there was a side of Matt I never really knew. And I tried to understand why he behaved the way he did — and why he was so reckless and callous and, honestly, abusive to other women.”
Couric and Lauer, who used to cohost Today together, no have no relationship.