Disgraced 'Today' Show Star Matt Lauer Will Never Forgive Katie Couric For Throwing Him Under The Bus In Savage Tell-All

“Whenever Matt is in New York he meets with Hoda in private. They are still very close friends. In fact, the only person from his Today show days he is now closer with is Kathie Lee,” an insider spilled, Radar reported. “It still burns Matt that people he worked with for a long time want nothing to do with him. These people owe him their careers. Matt is grateful to Kathie Lee and especially Hoda, who still defends him. But Katie threw him under the bus to sell her book. He would never do that to her!”

In the journalist's book, Going There, which was released in 2021, touched upon the demise of their relationship once she found out he wasn't faithful to his wife, Annette Roque.

“I know Matt thinks I betrayed him, and that makes me sad,” she wrote. “But he betrayed me too by how he behaved behind closed doors at the show we both cared about so much.”