Disgraced Matt Lauer's 'Trust Diminished' After Katie Couric's Tell-All Memoir Left Him Extremely 'Upset': Source

Although Lauer has been shunned from society for half a decade, it took quite a while for Couric to come to terms with the shocking allegations her former friend faced.

Lauer was fired by NBC in November 2017 after former network employee Brooke Nevils reported she had been sexually assaulted by the broadcaster. Following Nevils' accusations, several other women came forward to reveal similar stories.

"The side of Matt I knew was the side of Matt I think you all knew. He was kind, generous, considerate, a good colleague," the 65-year-old talk show star explained during an episode of Today in October 2021. "I got more information and learned more about what was going on behind the scenes. And then I did some of my own reporting, talked to people, tried to excavate what had been going on. It was really devastating and also disgusting."