Disgraced Matt Lauer's 'Trust Diminished' After Katie Couric's Tell-All Memoir Left Him Extremely 'Upset': Source
Disgraced Today host Matt Lauer remains jobless and alone since he was axed from his 20-year career five years ago.
The 64-year-old has "kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year," claimed a source, mainly due to the release of his former co-host and friend Katie Couric's detailed memoir, Going There.
"He was really upset by Katie Couric's book," the insider continued to dish to a news publication on Monday, November 28. "She shared their private text messages and she semi-slammed him. It made him lose trust."
"His level of trust has just diminished with a lot of people he considered friends and much of that was because of Katie's book, and because talking to people from his past is painful," the source added of the memoir, which was released October 26, 2021.
As for what Lauer is up to now, the former television news personality remains a "semi-empty nester" who is "not working."
According to the insider, the father-of-three is experiencing a "transitional time," as his eldest children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, have headed off to college while his youngest son, Thrijs, 16, attends high school.
Although Lauer has been shunned from society for half a decade, it took quite a while for Couric to come to terms with the shocking allegations her former friend faced.
Lauer was fired by NBC in November 2017 after former network employee Brooke Nevils reported she had been sexually assaulted by the broadcaster. Following Nevils' accusations, several other women came forward to reveal similar stories.
"The side of Matt I knew was the side of Matt I think you all knew. He was kind, generous, considerate, a good colleague," the 65-year-old talk show star explained during an episode of Today in October 2021. "I got more information and learned more about what was going on behind the scenes. And then I did some of my own reporting, talked to people, tried to excavate what had been going on. It was really devastating and also disgusting."
"I think what I realized is that there was a side of Matt I never really knew. I tried to understand why he behaved the way he did, and why he was so reckless, and callous, and honestly abusive to other women," Couric continued.
Eventually, the mother-of-two processed her emotions and learned a hard lesson that even your closest supporters may have skeletons in their closet.