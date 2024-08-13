OK Magazine
Katie Holmes Gushes Over How 'Happy' She Is for Daughter Suri to Start College But Admits She'll 'Miss' Seeing Her Every Day

Composite photo of Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise
Source: mega

Suri Cruise has reportedly been estranged from her dad, Tom Cruise, for years.

By:

Aug. 13 2024, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

Katie Holmes is about to become a first time empty-nester!

Later this month, daughter Suri Cruise will start classes at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Penn. — a milestone the mother-of-one has mixed feelings about.

katie holmes happy she daughter suri start college miss seeing her
Katie Holmes and ex Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise, starts classes at Carnegie Mellon University later this month.

"I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy," the Dawson's Creek alum, 45, shared in a new magazine interview. "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

katie holmes happy she daughter suri start college miss seeing her
Suri, 18, was raised by the actress in NYC.

After Holmes divorced Suri's father, Tom Cruise, in 2012, the actress raised the tot on her own in New York City, and the mother-daughter duo is often seen out and about together in Manhattan. (It's believed Tom, 62, has been estranged from the teenager and hasn't seen or spoken to her in years.)

Now that Katie will be on her own in the Big Apple, she's taken up a few hobbies to keep busy, including dance classes and painting.

katie holmes happy she daughter suri start college miss seeing her
The mom-of-one admitted she'll 'miss' being able to see her only child every day.

"I love a dance studio because every time you enter, you’re starting from the beginning, and that’s a good, meditative way to approach the day," the brunette beauty explained. "You learn so much about each other — it’s a chance for everybody to share what moves them."

Katie also joined a book club. "I read a lot to calm my mind down, and then I play," she said. "We all live at this fast pace, and I know sometimes I need to calm down."

Though her fellow bookworms typically only meet five times a year, the Ray Donovan alum joked that since she'll now be alone, "The members of my book club are going to get annoyed hearing from me. I’ll be like, ‘Let’s meet once a week.’"

Katie didn't mention Tom in her interview, which comes as no surprise given that even their daughter has publicly distanced herself from the Scientologist.

katie holmes happy she daughter suri start college miss seeing her
The teenager has reportedly been estranged from dad Tom Cruise for over a decade.

As OK! reported, when the high school graduate was listed in the playbill for Broadway's Head Over Heels, she dropped her last name and went by "Suri Noelle," seemingly in nod to her mother's middle name.

According to a source, the Risky Business star has no one to blame but himself for their lack of a relationship.

"Tom didn’t see Suri grow up because he chose not to. It was entirely his decision," the insider claimed of the Mission: Impossible star, who is still present in the lives of his adult children, Connor and Isabella, whom he adopted with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

Town & Country interviewed Katie.

