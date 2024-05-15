Tom Cruise's Estranged Daughter Suri Disses Him By Using Different Last Name on Broadway
Suri Cruise appeared to snub her famous father Tom Cruise by choosing to drop his surname during her performance in Head Over Heels on Broadway.
Although her name is listed on her birth certificate as Suri Cruise, the 18-year-old was on the show's playbill as Suri Noelle — which appears to be a nod to her mother Katie Holmes' middle name.
This comes after OK! reported that Suri has not had a relationship with her father since around the time of her parents' 2012 split.
"Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," an insider spilled to a news outlet, but noted that despite their estrangement, "Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri."
Amid their bombshell divorce, Katie did her best to keep her daughter — who was only 6 years old at the time — out of the spotlight.
"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," she told Glamour. "I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person."
Holmes also elaborated on the pressures that came from her high-profile divorce from the Mission: Impossible star.
"It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public," she told In Touch in a July 2022 interview. "So many people I didn't know became my friends and helped us out, and that's what I love about the city."
However, according to another source, the Top Gun actor is beginning to "feel guilty about missing so much of her life" and regrets not being a part of his youngest child's 18th birthday.
"[He] insists that he hasn’t completely shut Suri out of his life, and does get updates from time to time," the source told the outlet, adding that he chose to "allow her and her mother to live their own lives because that was what Katie wanted."
