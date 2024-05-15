Tom Cruise's Estranged Daughter Suri Disses Him By Using Different Last Name on Broadway

Holmes also elaborated on the pressures that came from her high-profile divorce from the Mission: Impossible star.

"It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public," she told In Touch in a July 2022 interview. "So many people I didn't know became my friends and helped us out, and that's what I love about the city."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!