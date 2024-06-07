Katie's protective nature may also have to do with her daughter's non-existent relationship with her ex-husband. The pair split in 2012 and the mother-daughter duo later moved to New York to live a quieter life away from the spotlight.

"Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," an insider previously explained. "Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri."

The insider shared that Tom pays for all "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs."

