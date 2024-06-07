Suri Cruise, 18, Announces She's Been Accepted Into Carnegie Mellon University
Suri Cruise is a college girl!
The daughter of estranged father Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes revealed she's been accepted into Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in an adorable TikTok obtained by a news outlet.
Suri and her friends proudly showed off their college sweatshirts brandishing the names of the schools they'd been accepted into in the sweet social media video.
Sources revealed that the 18-year-old was set on being accepted in her own terms and only had her mother help her fill out the application.
She is reportedly "leaning toward" a career in fashion and applied to several different high-profile colleges — but Carnegie Mellon is especially prestigious.
"She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature young woman," a source spilled. "She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from."
As for her proud mama, the Batman Begins actress is said to be "overwhelmed" by her daughter's next stage in life. A separate insider told the outlet, "Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective."
"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Katie told Glamour in a past interview. "I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person."
Katie's protective nature may also have to do with her daughter's non-existent relationship with her ex-husband. The pair split in 2012 and the mother-daughter duo later moved to New York to live a quieter life away from the spotlight.
"Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," an insider previously explained. "Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri."
The insider shared that Tom pays for all "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs."
As OK! previously reported, Suri chose to drop her father's surname and be credited as Suri Noelle — seemingly honoring her mother's middle name — on the playbill for her recent appearance on Broadway.
