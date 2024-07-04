OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > celeb kids
OK LogoNEWS

Katie Holmes Is 'Ready to Explore New Things' Now That Daughter Suri Is Off to College: 'Motherhood Was Always Her Main Priority'

Composite photo of Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise.
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 4 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Katie Holmes is ready to get back out there!

After living a very private life alongside her daughter, Suri Cruise, the actress, 45, will likely start focusing more on herself when her offspring starts college at Carnegie Mellon University in the fall.

Article continues below advertisement
suri cruise mega
Source: mega

Suri Cruise will be attending Carnegie Mellon University.

“Motherhood was always her main priority,” the insider spilled of the Alone Together star, who had her daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise in 2006.

The single brunette beauty may even try to start a romance, they shared, noting, “a dating app isn’t out of the question. She’ll see what the next year brings.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Katie’s friends say she seems ready to explore new things and to spread her wings and fly,” the source added. “There’s an excitement about the unknown!”

As OK! previously reported, another insider recently revealed that although Katie "raised her right" and "should feel confident" about her daughter having a "good head on her shoulders," she will "probably never stop worrying about Suri."

Article continues below advertisement
suri cruise almost tall mom katies holmes rare outing actress birthday
Source: mega

Suri Cruise recently graduated high school.

Article continues below advertisement

Katie doesn’t want to be too "clingy" as Suri prepares to embark on her first year of higher education, but the source noted the matriarch expects "to get a daily text once Suri leaves."

Despite her worry about Suri taking the next step, Katie hopes to use her absence to improve her own life.

Article continues below advertisement

"Instead of wallowing in having an empty nest, Katie appears to be looking at it as an opportunity," the insider said. "She’s doing more projects, dipping her toes into fashion and continuing to elevate her own style."

While Suri will be in contact with Katie during her days on campus, the teen and her dad do not have a relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
katie holmes never stop worrying daughter suri college
Source: mega

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise share Suri Cruise.

MORE ON:
celeb kids
Article continues below advertisement

Suri and Tom have been estranged since he and Katie divorced in 2012 after six years of marriage.

Katie has addressed her reasoning as to why she kept Suri away from the spotlight and Los Angeles after their split.

Article continues below advertisement
katie holmes move la directing career
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise split in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public," she told In Touch in a July 2022 interview. "So many people I didn't know became my friends and helped us out, and that's what I love about the city."

The teen has even gone as far as to drop her father’s surname when making public appearances.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

While performing in Head Over Heels on Broadway, the show’s playbook listed the youngster as Suri Noelle, a nod to her mother’s middle name.

"Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," one confidante spilled to a news outlet.

However, "Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri."

Life & Style reported on Katie's changing lifestyle.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.