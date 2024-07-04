Katie Holmes Is 'Ready to Explore New Things' Now That Daughter Suri Is Off to College: 'Motherhood Was Always Her Main Priority'
Katie Holmes is ready to get back out there!
After living a very private life alongside her daughter, Suri Cruise, the actress, 45, will likely start focusing more on herself when her offspring starts college at Carnegie Mellon University in the fall.
“Motherhood was always her main priority,” the insider spilled of the Alone Together star, who had her daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise in 2006.
The single brunette beauty may even try to start a romance, they shared, noting, “a dating app isn’t out of the question. She’ll see what the next year brings.”
“Katie’s friends say she seems ready to explore new things and to spread her wings and fly,” the source added. “There’s an excitement about the unknown!”
As OK! previously reported, another insider recently revealed that although Katie "raised her right" and "should feel confident" about her daughter having a "good head on her shoulders," she will "probably never stop worrying about Suri."
Katie doesn’t want to be too "clingy" as Suri prepares to embark on her first year of higher education, but the source noted the matriarch expects "to get a daily text once Suri leaves."
Despite her worry about Suri taking the next step, Katie hopes to use her absence to improve her own life.
"Instead of wallowing in having an empty nest, Katie appears to be looking at it as an opportunity," the insider said. "She’s doing more projects, dipping her toes into fashion and continuing to elevate her own style."
While Suri will be in contact with Katie during her days on campus, the teen and her dad do not have a relationship.
Suri and Tom have been estranged since he and Katie divorced in 2012 after six years of marriage.
Katie has addressed her reasoning as to why she kept Suri away from the spotlight and Los Angeles after their split.
"It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public," she told In Touch in a July 2022 interview. "So many people I didn't know became my friends and helped us out, and that's what I love about the city."
The teen has even gone as far as to drop her father’s surname when making public appearances.
While performing in Head Over Heels on Broadway, the show’s playbook listed the youngster as Suri Noelle, a nod to her mother’s middle name.
"Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," one confidante spilled to a news outlet.
However, "Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri."
