Katie Holmes Will 'Never Stop Worrying About' Daughter Suri, 18, as She Heads to College: Actress 'Raised Her Right'
Suri Cruise is all grown up — but in some ways, her proud mama Katie Holmes will always think of her as her little girl!
Earlier this month, the 18-year-old revealed she'd been accepted into Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh by showing off her new college sweatshirt on TikTok.
Although Holmes "raised her right" and "should feel confident" about her daughter having a "good head on her shoulders," a source spilled to a news outlet that she will "probably never stop worrying about Suri."
The source noted that the mom-of-one is doing her best not to be too "clingy" as her daughter prepares to embark on her newest chapter in life. Still, the source quipped Holmes is hoping "to get a daily text once Suri leaves."
Despite any anxiety about the future, the Batman Begins actress is ready for her new chapter as well!
"Instead of wallowing in having an empty nest, Katie appears to be looking at it as an opportunity," the source shared. "She’s doing more projects, dipping her toes into fashion and continuing to elevate her own style."
The source added that motherhood has always been Holmes' "main priority," but now that she'll be the mom of a college student, "a dating app isn't out of the question."
"She’ll see what the next year brings," they continued. "Katie’s friends say she seems ready to explore new things and to spread her wings and fly. There’s an excitement about the unknown!"
As OK! previously reported, Suri was born to Holmes and then-husband Tom Cruise in April 2006. Following their high-profile divorce in 2012, the actress took her daughter — who was 6 years old at the time — and moved to New York to raise her away from the spotlight.
"It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public," she explained in a July 2022 interview. "So many people I didn't know became my friends and helped us out, and that's what I love about the city."
Suri is currently estranged from her father.
The source spoke with Life & Style about how Holmes is handling her daughter's transition to college.