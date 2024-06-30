Katie Holmes Will 'Never Stop Worrying About' Daughter Suri, 18, as She Heads to College: Actress 'Raised Her Right'

As OK! previously reported, Suri was born to Holmes and then-husband Tom Cruise in April 2006. Following their high-profile divorce in 2012, the actress took her daughter — who was 6 years old at the time — and moved to New York to raise her away from the spotlight.

"It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public," she explained in a July 2022 interview. "So many people I didn't know became my friends and helped us out, and that's what I love about the city."

Suri is currently estranged from her father.

