Katie Holmes 'Likes' Post About Ex-Husband Tom Cruise's Reported Romance With Ana de Armas
Happy for her ex! Katie Holmes quietly "liked" an Instagram post about ex-husband Tom Cruise's reported romance with actress Ana de Armas.
Holmes, 46, showed her love to a post with a news article on May 1, titled, "Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas love affair confirmed." The piece went on to describe how the pair had been "getting serious" in recent weeks and that his ex-girlfriend Penélope Cruz was "happy" that Cruise, 63, found love again.
Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Dating?
The article cited photos obtained by the news outlet showing Cruise and de Armas together as he piloted a helicopter, saying she looked "giddy." A source stressed that the couple were taking things "day by day," as they grew closer ahead of filming their new sci-fi action thriller Deeper.
Although the duo sparked dating rumors starting in February when they were first spotted out together in London, a news outlet reported the following month that the pair were "discussing potential collaborations down the line," and "appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends." However the two continued to spark romance rumors when they spent de Armas' 37th birthday together on April 30, and were photographed in May leaving David Beckham's 50th birthday party.
When Did Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes Start Dating?
Cruise and Holmes' romance stunned fans when it seemed to come out of nowhere in April 2005. The War of the Worlds star infamously jumped on Oprah Winfrey's couch during an appearance on her daytime talk show the following month when expressing his excitement about their whirlwind relationship.
In June 2005, Cruise confirmed he and Holmes were engaged, with the actor presenting her with a five-carat yellow diamond ring while proposing at a restaurant in Paris' Eiffel Tower.
Soon, the duo were making loved-up red carpet appearances while packing on plenty of PDA. By October, Cruise and Holmes confirmed she was pregnant and they were expecting their first child together.
The pair welcomed daughter Suri Cruise in April 2006. Cruise and Holmes wed in a star-studded ceremony in Italy in November 2006.
When Did Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes Split?
Katie filed for divorce from Tom in June 2012, moving into a New York City apartment with Suri when the star was away in Iceland filming Oblivion. At the time, his attorney called it a “a private matter” and that the Mission: Impossible actor was “deeply saddened” about situation.
While promoting Oblivion in April 2013, Tom told a news outlet, "I didn't expect it," when referring to the split.
"To be 50 and to have experiences and to think, you have a grip on everything, and then it hits you: This is it, what life can do to you," he added about the sudden divorce.
Katie Holmes Found Love Again After Her Split From Tom Cruise
After her split from Tom, Katie quietly began dating actor Jamie Foxx in 2013. The duo kept their romance private until May 2019, making their first public appearance at the Met Gala. They broke up three months later in August 2019.
Katie started a very public romance with New York City restauranteur Emilio Ballato Jr. in September 2020. The duo were frequently photographed out and about together showing off plenty of PDA before splitting in May 2021.
The Alone Together actress raised Suri in NYC. She graduated from high school in May 2024, and left for college to start her freshman year at Pittsburgh's Carengie Mellon University in August 2024.