Katie Holmes 'Likes' Post About Ex-Husband Tom Cruise's Reported Romance With Ana de Armas

Cruise and Holmes' romance stunned fans when it seemed to come out of nowhere in April 2005. The War of the Worlds star infamously jumped on Oprah Winfrey's couch during an appearance on her daytime talk show the following month when expressing his excitement about their whirlwind relationship.

In June 2005, Cruise confirmed he and Holmes were engaged, with the actor presenting her with a five-carat yellow diamond ring while proposing at a restaurant in Paris' Eiffel Tower.

Soon, the duo were making loved-up red carpet appearances while packing on plenty of PDA. By October, Cruise and Holmes confirmed she was pregnant and they were expecting their first child together.

The pair welcomed daughter Suri Cruise in April 2006. Cruise and Holmes wed in a star-studded ceremony in Italy in November 2006.