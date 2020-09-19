Tom Cruise infamously jumped on Oprah Winfrey‘s couch in 2011 professing his love for soon-to-be-wife Katie Holmes. Now, 9 years later, it’s Holmes’ turn to show the world she’s in love!

The 41-year-old actress has been virtually inseparable from chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. since first being spotted together on Tuesday, September 1, on a date at Mediterranean restaurant Antique Garage in Soho, NYC.

KATIE HOLMES IS ‘VERY INTO’ ‘CHARMING’ EMILIO VITOLO DESPITE CHEATING SCANDAL

The pair packed on the PDA, cuddled, and shared a kiss outside his family’s restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato, on Friday in the Big Apple.

The Dawson’s Creek alum is “smitten” with her new beau. She “keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it,” a source told PEOPLE. “He can’t get enough of her attention.”

OK! previously revealed that Katie’s daughter Suri Cruise, is expected to be seen with the lovestruck couple very soon.

