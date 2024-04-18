Katie Maloney Focused on 'Staying True' to Herself and Supporting Ariana Madix During Dramatic Season of 'Vanderpump Rules'
Katie Maloney's authenticity quickly made her the fan-favorite star of Vanderpump Rules Season 11.
In the aftermath of Scandoval, the Something About Her co-founder did her best to navigate the drama by sticking to her guns and supporting Ariana Madix as people in their group seemed to turn on the Chicago actress.
Maloney chats exclusively with OK! about the cast's ever-changing dynamics, filming the highly anticipated reunion and her new partnership with Chili's to launch their new espresso martini.
"This year feels particularly different. Going into the season, the group felt very much fractured and almost like not enough life had been lived post-Scandoval," she spills. "I tried to lead with my own conviction and integrity of trying to be there for Ariana. I had spent a lot of time with her, listening to her, talking to her and trying to have compassion for her."
The reality star knew how difficult it must be to deal with a breakup on television, especially after her divorce from Tom Schwartz in 2022. "Coming off of the previous season where I was going through my own world of not having a ton of support from the group, I wanted to be there for her and be supportive of her," Maloney notes of Madix.
"All I can do is be true to who I am and say what I mean," Maloney explains of not ruffling any feathers. "That's the only way to not have regrets or feel that I didn't do the right thing or say the right thing. I can't speak for the rest of the group."
Despite the entrepreneur's confidence in herself during the current season, Maloney admits the taping of the reunion was still difficult. "The reunion was not the best day," she notes of the special. "I think right now, everyone needs some breathing room."
Now, Maloney is focused on her new partnership with Chili's alongside costar Scheana Shay. "It is like a match made in heaven because of my relationship with tequila," she jokingly adds about her infamous alter-ego "Tequila Katie."
"I'm the tequila connoisseur. I'm tequila Katie," she adds of the chain's new tequila version of the signature cocktail. "Whenever I order an espresso martini, I always swap the vodka for tequila, personally."
"When I was younger, my mom took each of my siblings and I separately to go look back to school shopping," Maloney says of her favorite memories at the eatery. "It was such a special day, and we would get to pick a restaurant to go to. I always wanted to go to Chili's. It was the spot!"