Katie Maloney Focused on 'Staying True' to Herself and Supporting Ariana Madix During Dramatic Season of 'Vanderpump Rules'

Maloney chats exclusively with OK! about the cast's ever-changing dynamics, filming the highly anticipated reunion and her new partnership with Chili's to launch their new espresso martini.

"This year feels particularly different. Going into the season, the group felt very much fractured and almost like not enough life had been lived post-Scandoval," she spills. "I tried to lead with my own conviction and integrity of trying to be there for Ariana. I had spent a lot of time with her, listening to her, talking to her and trying to have compassion for her."