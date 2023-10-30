Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Dish on Filming 'Fresh' New Season of 'VPR' and Bringing Something About Her to BravoCon
Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are bringing Something About Her to BravoCon 2023!
Before the official opening of the highly anticipated sandwich shop, the Vanderpump Rules stars will treat Bravo fans to their collaboration with Lays as they release an exclusive chip flavor, Lay's Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup, at the network's convention in Las Vegas.
Madix and Maloney chat exclusively with OK! about their exciting partnership with the snack company, why it's so important to support each other as well, as other female entrepreneurs, and what it was like going back to filming after a whirlwind year.
"It's really about being an iconic duo, whether it's grilled cheese and tomato soup or just chips and sandwiches," Maloney notes of their choice of flavor. "Or just like me and Ariana, obviously!"
"I was looking at the rendering of the activation for BravoCon and seeing what it's going to look like and knowing that people are going be able to experience that — it definitely had me feeling emotional," Maloney adds. "I feel really lucky and grateful for everything."
As viewers of the beloved series know, this business is a long time coming, which is why the two are ecstatic for their latest venture. "It's been great because we've had the same vision for what we want to accomplish and how we want things to be," the Dancing With the Stars cast member explains.
"Collaborating with each other has been a really great time, and I think that our strengths complement each other," Madix adds. "Maybe it's the Cancer/Capricorn combo, but it's great!"
While Madix and Maloney are pros at supporting each other, they are also eager to continue highlighting other female-owned businesses on the menu at the eatery. "Whether it's women-owned wine brands or any way we can incorporate that into our business, we're definitely all about that because it's very difficult to be taken seriously or to be given the opportunity as women in the business world," Madix says.
While juggling the opening of a business, competing on a dance competition show and all of their many other ventures, Madix and Maloney filmed Season 11 of VPR in the aftermath of the phenomenon that was dubbed "Scandoval."
"I feel like it still felt really fresh. Even though it had been a few months," Maloney says of going back to the show, although she admits: "Not enough life had been lived in between seasons."