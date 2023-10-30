OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Ariana Madix
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Dish on Filming 'Fresh' New Season of 'VPR' and Bringing Something About Her to BravoCon

arianamadixkatiemaloneypp
Source: Bravo/Lays
By:

Oct. 30 2023, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are bringing Something About Her to BravoCon 2023!

Before the official opening of the highly anticipated sandwich shop, the Vanderpump Rules stars will treat Bravo fans to their collaboration with Lays as they release an exclusive chip flavor, Lay's Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup, at the network's convention in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement
arianamadix
Source: Mega

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney have partnered with Lays to bring Something About Her to BravoCon.

Madix and Maloney chat exclusively with OK! about their exciting partnership with the snack company, why it's so important to support each other as well, as other female entrepreneurs, and what it was like going back to filming after a whirlwind year.

"It's really about being an iconic duo, whether it's grilled cheese and tomato soup or just chips and sandwiches," Maloney notes of their choice of flavor. "Or just like me and Ariana, obviously!"

Article continues below advertisement
katie
Source: Mega

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are gearing up for the opening of their sandwich shop, Something About Her.

"I was looking at the rendering of the activation for BravoCon and seeing what it's going to look like and knowing that people are going be able to experience that — it definitely had me feeling emotional," Maloney adds. "I feel really lucky and grateful for everything."

Article continues below advertisement

As viewers of the beloved series know, this business is a long time coming, which is why the two are ecstatic for their latest venture. "It's been great because we've had the same vision for what we want to accomplish and how we want things to be," the Dancing With the Stars cast member explains.

"Collaborating with each other has been a really great time, and I think that our strengths complement each other," Madix adds. "Maybe it's the Cancer/Capricorn combo, but it's great!"

MORE ON:
Ariana Madix
lays
Source: Lays

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are releasing an exclusive, sandwich-inspired flavor: Lay’s Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup.

Article continues below advertisement

While Madix and Maloney are pros at supporting each other, they are also eager to continue highlighting other female-owned businesses on the menu at the eatery. "Whether it's women-owned wine brands or any way we can incorporate that into our business, we're definitely all about that because it's very difficult to be taken seriously or to be given the opportunity as women in the business world," Madix says.

While juggling the opening of a business, competing on a dance competition show and all of their many other ventures, Madix and Maloney filmed Season 11 of VPR in the aftermath of the phenomenon that was dubbed "Scandoval."

lays
Source: Lays

Lays will offer the 'Born Cool' as a cucumber cup to attendees of BravoCon 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"I feel like it still felt really fresh. Even though it had been a few months," Maloney says of going back to the show, although she admits: "Not enough life had been lived in between seasons."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.