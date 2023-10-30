Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Dish on Filming 'Fresh' New Season of 'VPR' and Bringing Something About Her to BravoCon

While Madix and Maloney are pros at supporting each other, they are also eager to continue highlighting other female-owned businesses on the menu at the eatery. "Whether it's women-owned wine brands or any way we can incorporate that into our business, we're definitely all about that because it's very difficult to be taken seriously or to be given the opportunity as women in the business world," Madix says.

While juggling the opening of a business, competing on a dance competition show and all of their many other ventures, Madix and Maloney filmed Season 11 of VPR in the aftermath of the phenomenon that was dubbed "Scandoval."