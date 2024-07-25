'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney Questions Tom Sandoval for Suing Ariana Madix

On the “Disrespectfully” podcast, Maloney pointed to Sandoval deactivating his Instagram account before news of his suit against Madix went public. To her, it appeared he was “preparing” for backlash from it and thus probably knew it wasn’t correct.

“[He] probably should’ve not done it to begin with and been like, ‘Yeah, well if you’re telling me I need to deactivate my account, like maybe we just don’t do this in general,'" Maloney shared on the podcast.