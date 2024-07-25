OK Magazine
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney Questions Tom Sandoval for Suing Ariana Madix

Composite picture of Katie Maloney and Tom Sandoval.
Source: @musickillskate/Instagram; @tomsandoval1/Instagram

Katie Maloney questioned Tom Sandoval for suing Ariana Madix.

By:

Jul. 25 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

Katie Maloney has some questions for Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval after he sued his ex Ariana Madix.

On July 18, he posted a lengthy statement, detailing that he is dropping the lawsuit and withdrew his claim against her, however, Maloney, who has been a staunch supporter of Madix, is now calling out Sandoval’s retraction.

matts square template
Source: @musickillskate/Instagram

Katie Maloney has been a huge supporter of Ariana Madix.

On the “Disrespectfully” podcast, Maloney pointed to Sandoval deactivating his Instagram account before news of his suit against Madix went public. To her, it appeared he was “preparing” for backlash from it and thus probably knew it wasn’t correct.

“[He] probably should’ve not done it to begin with and been like, ‘Yeah, well if you’re telling me I need to deactivate my account, like maybe we just don’t do this in general,'" Maloney shared on the podcast.

matts square template
Source: @tomsandoval1/Instagram

Tom Sandoval is BFF's with Katie Maloney's ex-husband, Tom Schwartz.

“Like, that would’ve been a good indication [that this is] probably gonna be pretty damaging [and] the language of whatever is gonna be put out there isn’t gonna be a good look,” she added. Maloney did give Sandoval a little grace, noting that most likely did not “understand the full weight of what it was going to be” and was probably “ill-advised” by his attorney. Dayna Kathan, who co-hosts the podcast with Maloney, piped in to say that she thinks Sandoval “did know the gravity of what was going to happen” and that the entire ordeal was “disgusting and shameful.”

matts square template
Source: @tomsandoval1/Instagram

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval dated for nine years.

When Sandoval withdrew the lawsuit against Madix, he took to Instagram to share that his “attorney, Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana.” The lawsuit that Sandoval had filed against Madix pertained to accessing explicit videos of Raquel Leviss, who Sandoval cheated on Madix with.

matts square template
Source: @musickillskate/Instagram

Katie Maloney did give Tom Sandoval a little grace for the lawsuit against Ariana Madix.

“He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it,” Sandoval went on to share.

“In no way am I suing Ariana,” Sandoval clarified at the time. “The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I had no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana. Now, by removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives.”

