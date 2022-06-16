'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney's Former Home Together Hits The Market For $2.7 Million
Vanderpump Rules alums Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have officially put the home they lived in together while they were married on the market after making the decision to file for divorce.
The estranged exes met in 2010 and quickly sparked rumors of romance. Nine years later, they tied the knot, but decided to go their separate ways in March 2022. They have reportedly been working on dividing their assets since beginning divorce proceedings.
According to Radar, the former couple put their Valley Village, Calif. house on the market for $2.7 million on Thursday, June 16. The spacious farm-style home boasts 3,593 square feet and has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The main bedroom has a lavish walk-in closet and a fireplace, while the attached bathroom has a freestanding tub and his-and-her sinks.
The property's professional chef's kitchen has an island with bar seating and a butler's pantry, while the outdoor areas are perfect for hosting hip Hollywood parties with a large, grassy yard, a "fountain-fed pool", a spar and an outside patio complete with a fireplace and television.
If they get the $2.7 million asking price in full, they will have made nearly a million dollars in profit after buying the place for $1.9 million in 2019.
As OK! previously reported, Maloney reminisced on her failed marriage with her husband in an interview for the "We Met At Acme" podcast on Sunday, April 10.
“I really thought that we were gonna make it work. I felt that we had overcome a lot together, I felt that we had grown together," she candidly confessed of their rollercoaster relationship. "And I thought that we would continue growing together, I was very optimistic."
"I thought, you know, patience is a virtue and that I had made mistakes, and he had made mistakes," she continued. "I felt like I couldn’t condemn him for a lot of things because I was guilty, but maybe that was my own insecurity and me just not seeing things clearly."