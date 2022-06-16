'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney's Former Home Together Hits The Market For $2.7 Million

BRITTANY CARTWRIGHT ADMITS SHE DIDN'T WATCH THE LATEST SEASON OF 'VANDERPUMP RULES' AS IT MAKES HER 'ANXIOUS'

As OK! previously reported, Maloney reminisced on her failed marriage with her husband in an interview for the "We Met At Acme" podcast on Sunday, April 10.

“I really thought that we were gonna make it work. I felt that we had overcome a lot together, I felt that we had grown together," she candidly confessed of their rollercoaster relationship. "And I thought that we would continue growing together, I was very optimistic."

"I thought, you know, patience is a virtue and that I had made mistakes, and he had made mistakes," she continued. "I felt like I couldn’t condemn him for a lot of things because I was guilty, but maybe that was my own insecurity and me just not seeing things clearly."