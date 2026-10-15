'The View' Co-Hosts Felt 'Secondhand Embarrassment' Watching Katie Zacharia's 'Mess' of a Debut: 'She Couldn't Read'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'The Easiest Job in Washington, D.C.'

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro noted that new Press Secretary Katie Zacharia 'couldn't read.'

Navarro called the briefing a "mess" and noted that even though Zacharia took questions from "hand-picked, curated right-wing media outlets asking her softballs," she still couldn't answer them properly. She joked about how brief the presser was, saying, "I have literally had bouts of hiccups that have lasted longer than this press conference.” Hostin, drawing on her high-stress background as a courtroom prosecutor, called the role "the easiest job in Washington, D.C." She said it only requires taking a few questions, giving nonsensical answers, insulting the media and leaving.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sunny Hostin said Zacharia's debut was 'very uncomfortable to watch.'

She called the debut "very uncomfortable to watch" and suggested she could have personally trained Zacharia to handle it better. Hostin added that the performance gave her "secondhand embarrassment" and concluded that Zacharia "went wrong" by letting her nerves completely take over. “I can relate to getting nervous and having stress. I talk on live TV. I know when the brain stops working with the mouth, I think we just lose our point,” panelist Sara Haines admitted. “I do understand that, but I have — it was only 14 minutes long. I have spent longer telling my kids we’re leaving the house than that briefing."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Others Critics Weighed In

Source: MEGA Hostin added that Zacharia's performance gave her 'second hand embarrassment.'

The women on The View weren’t the most brutal critics of her debut. Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki posted succinctly on X that the briefing was essentially "an SNL skit… except it wasn't." CNN star Kaitlan Collins described the brief appearance and long script reading as "bizarre" and "unusual." Media coach Lauren Hallberg noted that Zacharia spoke too slowly, lacked eye contact and appeared visibly nervous. Other strategists mentioned she relied far too heavily on her notes and made former press secretary Karoline Leavitt "look like James Madison.”

Fears in the White House

Source: @theview/youtube Navarro quipped that she had 'bouts of hiccups' that lasted longer than Zacharia's presser.