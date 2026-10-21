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Katie Zacharia Sends Cryptic Message About Being a 'Fighter' While Hanging Out With Floyd Mayweather on Air Force One After Firing

Photo of Katie Zacharia and Floyd Mayweather
Source: MEGA

Kate Zacharia spoke out about being a 'fighter' less than a week after she was removed as White House press secretary.

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 12:13 p.m. ET

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Katie Zacharia shared a cryptic message about being a "fighter" while hanging out with Floyd Mayweather amid her firing as White House press secretary.

"'You can either be a fighter or a marshmallow,'" Zacharia, 42, captioned a photo with the retired professional boxer, 49, on Tuesday, October 20.

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Katie Zacharia Posed Alongside Floyd Mayweather

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Photo of Katie Zacharia posed alongside Floyd Mayweather ahead of his appearance at a MAGA rally in Arizona.
Source: @katiezacharia/Instagram

Katie Zacharia posed alongside Floyd Mayweather ahead of his appearance at a MAGA rally in Arizona.

In the photo, the former White House press secretary wore a body-hugging, high-neck navy dress as she posed alongside Mayweather aboard Air Force One ahead of his scheduled appearance at a MAGA rally in Arizona on October 14.

Mayweather is widely considered one of boxing's all-time greats and retired in 2017 with an undefeated 50-0 record.

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Kate Zacharia Fired From White House Press Secretary Role on October 16

Photo of Katie Zacharia was appointed as White House press secretary following Karoline Leavitt's departure.
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia was appointed as White House press secretary following Karoline Leavitt's departure.

As OK! previously reported, Zacharia was appointed as White House press secretary following Karoline Leavitt's departure and was fired on October 16 after only five days on the job.

Zacharia held one 14-minute press conference on October 13, where she appeared nervous and unable to answer reporters' questions.

Her removal marked the shortest tenure of a White House press secretary in history and also followed intense scrunity over claims she misrepresented herself as a lawyer.

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Katie Zacharia Learned of Her Firing During Interview

Photo of Katie Zacharia was fired from her role on October 16.
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia was fired from her role on October 16.

Zacharia reportedly learned of her firing during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, when senior Trump advisor Jason Miller knocked on the door to say Vice President J.D. Vance wanted to speak with her.

According to the publication, the California native left the room and never returned. Her firing was announced shortly after.

Katie Zacharia Said She Was Unprepared for First Press Conference

Photo of Kate Zacharia said she did her 'very best' during the press conference despite only being on the job for eight hours.
Source: @katezacharia/Instagram

Kate Zacharia said she did her 'very best' during the press conference despite only being on the job for eight hours.

Zacharia blamed her disastrous White House press briefing on being unprepared for the role.

"What I feel is I really stepped up to the plate to do the press conference, Sean, with very little prep time," Zacharia said during an appearance on Sean Hannity's Fox News program. "Given the fact that I'd been on the job less than maybe eight hours and had a briefing book in the morning, I feel like I did my very best, Sean, to deliver for the American people that day."

She continued, "I received briefing materials in the morning of Tuesday and I went to deliver all of the great results that President Trump is delivering for the American people that are not often spread in the national media."

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