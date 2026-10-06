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Donald Trump's Winding Path to Air Force One Slammed by Critics as White House Defends President's 'Perfect Walk': 'You Must Be Blind or Stupid'

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's zig zag stroll to Air Force One sparked scrutiny from critics.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's physical movements have drawn intense scrutiny after a viral video captured him taking a noticeably winding path across the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews.

The incident occurred on Monday, October 5, as the 80-year-old president disembarked from Marine One and headed toward Air Force One for a scheduled flight to Nebraska.

Footage from the tarmac shows that instead of taking a direct path to the waiting aircraft, Trump drifted sharply to the left immediately after descending the helicopter steps.

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Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Critics frequently claim Donald Trump 'can’t walk in a straight line.'

After a brief correction to a straight line, he veered left again, followed by a large step to the right before rerouting back to his left.

Observers online quickly pointed out that he appeared to struggle to walk in a straight line, as he did recently during a state visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping, despite having a painted line on the tarmac to follow.

“Trump isn’t beating the ‘can’t walk in a straight line’ allegations,” journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X.

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White House Defends Donald Trump's 'Perfect Walk'

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

'You must be blind or stupid, because that was a perfect walk,' said a Whitehouse spokesperson.

White House communication officials, including spokesperson Davis Ingle, vehemently dismissed health concerns, calling the walk "flawless.”

“You must be blind or stupid, because that was a perfect walk,” Ingle sneered at The Daily Beast.

In responses to media inquiries, communications chief Steven Cheung aggressively defended the president, telling reporters that the walk was completely "perfect.”

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Donald Trump Fuels Health Concerns

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's unusual walking patterns have fueled health concerns.

This incident is the latest in a chain of incidents that have kept the president's physical health under a microscope.

Trump also showed a similar zigzagging gait on a red carpet during a summit in Alaska, as well as an arcing, looping walk toward reporters at JFK Airport after an NBA playoff game in New York.

Observers have noted a recurring gesture where Trump taps or slaps his right leg multiple times before navigating stairs. Publicly available disclosures from the White House have previously noted that Trump deals with chronic venous insufficiency, a medical condition that affects blood flow in the legs and can cause swelling or stiffness.

'He Appears Unnaturally Immobile'

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump tightly grips the handrail while using Air Force Once's steps to avoid falling.

Trump has also faced regular online speculation over a series of stumbles and tight handrail grips while ascending Air Force One's steps.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Elisabeth Zoffmann analyzed the physical aspects of the president’s movement, noting changes in his gait: "His walk appears wide-based and he has developed a swing of his right leg. He appears glued to the floor when he 'dances' for his audience. If caught on camera standing still, he appears unnaturally immobile."

Zoffmann added, “It is very common for people who have dementia and cognitive decline to no longer be able to walk in a straight line. Brain deterioration can affect visual-spatial processing... depth perception... [and] proprioception."

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