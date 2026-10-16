Gavin Newsom Says 'We Did Not Send Our Brightest to Washington' in Troll of Donald Trump’s Fired Press Secretary After Sean Hannity Interview

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Gavin Newsom ruthlessly trolled Donald Trump's new press secretary before she was swiftly fired from the White House. Katie Zacharia took on the role on October 12, but shortly after being torn apart by Sean Hannity on October 15 for the fallout from her first press briefing, she was fired on October 16. Newsom seemed more than happy to watch Zacharia stumble over her words and readily mocked her on social media. "We’re sorry, America — we did not send our brightest to Washington," the California governor jokingly wrote on X.

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Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom said California 'did not send' their 'brightest' to the White House.

Zacharia was born in California and studied law at Pepperdine University, though she notably did not pass the bar exam. Newsom reacted to a clip of Zacharia being questioned by Hannity for only taking three questions while being doubted for her qualifications during her 14-minute briefing. "What I feel is I really stepped up and I went on to deliver all of the great things that President Trump is doing for the American people that are not often spread in the national media," she said. "I took it as an opportunity so people would know what he's doing for Americans and how hard he's working." The now-fired representative added that, in the future, she hoped to take more questions and be "very well prepared" for her briefings.

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'I Will Be Very Prepared'

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom reacted to Katie Zacharia's recent interview.

"I would absolutely be very well prepared on the briefing, Sean, and I would love, and I do love questions, and I would love to build a relationship with all of those members of the press corps, so there’s a substantive component to us having an ability to interact,” she continued. "I will be very prepared, Sean, and I will step up to the duty President Trump has asked me to as press secretary," Zacharia concluded. In response to Newsom's scathing reaction to Zacharia's second highly ridiculed appearance as the president's press secretary, the White House had equally scathing words for the governor. "Gavin Newscum is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest," spokesperson David Ingle said in a statement.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump spoke about Katie Zacharia's performance.

Zacharia was fired Friday shortly after the president alluded that she was already on her way out. "You don't have to do this if you don't want," he reportedly said to Zacharia before the news broke. "Katie has been treated very badly by the media. Very very badly. Very unfair," he told reporters of the 41-year-old. "I just asked her, 'Is this for you?' And she's a nice person. I'm going to let her make that decision." "Sean Hannity was a little bit tough," he added of her recent interview. "Katie is off to a start that the news has been so nasty to her. I told her, 'Honestly, if I were you, I would reconsider.' Maybe it's not for her."

'In Memoriam'

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom posted an 'in memoriam' for Katie Zacharia.