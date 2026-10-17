Kaitlan Collins Says Donald Trump Hired Katie Zacharia 'Because He Wanted More People Defending Him on TV' — But She 'Failed to Do So'

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Kaitlan Collins Took to X to Share Her Thoughts on Katie Zacharia's Departure

I’m told Trump was embarrassed by the coverage of Zacharia’s briefing and when he polled other aides about her, Zacharia had few allies willing to stand up for her or defend her performance. The main reason he rushed to select her after growing irritated with how long the process… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 16, 2026 Source: @kaitlancollins/X Kaitlan Collins claimed Donald Trump was 'embarrassed' by Katie Zacharia’s recent press briefing.

Collins, 34, took to her X account recently to post her belief that Trump wanted Zacharia to advocate for him on TV. "I’m told Trump was embarrassed by the coverage of Zacharia’s briefing and when he polled other aides about her, Zacharia had few allies willing to stand up for her or defend her performance," the journalist tweeted.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump 'wanted more people defending him on TV,' the CNN anchor alleged on X.

"The main reason he rushed to select her after growing irritated with how long the process was taking to replace Karoline Leavitt was because he wanted more people defending him on TV," Collins alleged. "When she failed to do so in a sufficient way with Sean Hannity, Trump said he knew she needed to go," she wrote.

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Sean Hannity Grilled Katie Zacharia on Fox News

Source: MEGA Sean Hannity interviewed Katie Zacharia on Fox News on October 15.

Hannity, 64, questioned Zacharia during a Fox News interview on Thursday, October 15, with the chat later being deemed as a "car crash" by viewers. The pair discussed her first — and only — White House press briefing that took place two days prior. The 14-minute conference was critically panned, with Zacharia telling the anchorman she was just ill-prepared for the event. "What I feel is, I really stepped up to the plate to do the press conference, Sean, with very little prep time," she insisted.

Source: @katiezacharia/Instagram Katie Zacharia lasted as Donald Trump's press secretary for only five days.