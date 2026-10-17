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Kaitlan Collins Says Donald Trump Hired Katie Zacharia 'Because He Wanted More People Defending Him on TV' — But She 'Failed to Do So'

Kaitlan Collins, trump, Katie Zacharia
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins shared her thoughts on why Donald Trump fired his former White House press rep Katie Zacharia on October 16.

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Oct. 17 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

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CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins shared her take on why Donald Trump hired his ex-White House press secretary Katie Zacharia — and why she only lasted five days on the job.

Zacharia, 41, replaced former media relations spokesperson Karoline Leavitt earlier this month and was swiftly fired by the POTUS, 80, on Friday, October 16.

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Kaitlan Collins Took to X to Share Her Thoughts on Katie Zacharia's Departure

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Source: @kaitlancollins/X

Kaitlan Collins claimed Donald Trump was 'embarrassed' by Katie Zacharia’s recent press briefing.

Collins, 34, took to her X account recently to post her belief that Trump wanted Zacharia to advocate for him on TV.

"I’m told Trump was embarrassed by the coverage of Zacharia’s briefing and when he polled other aides about her, Zacharia had few allies willing to stand up for her or defend her performance," the journalist tweeted.

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image of kaitlan collins
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump 'wanted more people defending him on TV,' the CNN anchor alleged on X.

"The main reason he rushed to select her after growing irritated with how long the process was taking to replace Karoline Leavitt was because he wanted more people defending him on TV," Collins alleged.

"When she failed to do so in a sufficient way with Sean Hannity, Trump said he knew she needed to go," she wrote.

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Sean Hannity Grilled Katie Zacharia on Fox News

image of Sean hannity and Katie zacharia
Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity interviewed Katie Zacharia on Fox News on October 15.

Hannity, 64, questioned Zacharia during a Fox News interview on Thursday, October 15, with the chat later being deemed as a "car crash" by viewers.

The pair discussed her first — and only — White House press briefing that took place two days prior. The 14-minute conference was critically panned, with Zacharia telling the anchorman she was just ill-prepared for the event.

"What I feel is, I really stepped up to the plate to do the press conference, Sean, with very little prep time," she insisted.

image of trump and Katie zacharia
Source: @katiezacharia/Instagram

Katie Zacharia lasted as Donald Trump's press secretary for only five days.

But Hannity wasn't having it, and noted Zacharia seemingly blamed the administration for her rough performance. She claimed she wasn't given enough time to get ready for the media session.

"I believe at that time, I could've just given a brief intro and said, 'I'm here to introduce myself, and I want to engage with the press corps,'" she went on.

"Given the fact that I'd been on the job less than maybe eight hours and had a briefing book in the morning, I feel like I did my very best, Sean, to deliver for the American people that day," she said.

Zacharia then addressed her contentious exit on social media Friday, even praising Trump for giving her a shot.

'President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him," she penned on X.

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