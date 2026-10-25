Katie Zacharia Shows Off Her Body in Gym Clothes and MAGA Hat After Firing: Photos

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Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia showed off her gym body. The 42-year-old flaunted her figure in a black MAGA hat, a sports bra and matching leggings while she worked on her toned figure at the gym. In one shot uploaded to her Instagram Story in mid-October, she showcased herself pressing heavy weights away from her with her feet, as her cleavage spilled out of her bra and her six-pack caught the light.

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Katie Zacharia's Workout Routine

Source: @KATIEZACHARIA,INSTAGRAM Katie Zacharia showed off her muscles in a black matching set.

In another, Zacharia squatted with the barbell over her shoulders and her MAGA hat on backwards while she stared at herself in the mirror, analyzing her perfect form. The woman captioned the posts with the song "Roses" by The Chainsmokers and "Better Late Than Never" by Almost Monday. Her cryptic Story upload came just a week after she was relieved of her position as the mouthpiece to the president on Friday, October 16. She started the position on Tuesday, October 12.

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Source: @KATIEZACHARIA,INSTAGRAM Katie Zacharia accessorized her gym outfit with a MAGA hat.

Zacharia held one press briefing during her very brief tenure as press secretary. The heavily scrutinized meeting lasted only 14 minutes, as she took just three questions. The press hammered Zacharia over claims that she is an attorney, despite not having passed the bar exam after graduating from Pepperdine University's law school. She later shut down questions from reporters and encouraged them to contact her by text and email rather than attempting to get answers in person. President Donald Trump spoke out about her performance shortly before it was announced that she would no longer be serving him in the press room.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump spoke out about encouraging Katie Zacharia to leave the job.

Trump told the press on October 16 that he encouraged Zacharia: "You don't have to do this if you don't want." "Katie has been treated very badly by the media. Very, very badly. Very unfair," the president told reporters. "I just asked her, 'Is this for you?' And she's a nice person. I'm going to let her make that decision." "Katie is off to a start that the news has been so nasty to her," he continued. "I told her, 'Honestly, if I were you, I would reconsider.' Maybe it's not for her."

'I Refuse to Be Defined by Critics'

Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia seemed to immediately hit the gym after she was fired.