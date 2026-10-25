Katie Zacharia Shows Off Her Body in Gym Clothes and MAGA Hat After Firing: Photos
Oct. 25 2026, Published 12:19 p.m. ET
Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia showed off her gym body.
The 42-year-old flaunted her figure in a black MAGA hat, a sports bra and matching leggings while she worked on her toned figure at the gym.
In one shot uploaded to her Instagram Story in mid-October, she showcased herself pressing heavy weights away from her with her feet, as her cleavage spilled out of her bra and her six-pack caught the light.
Katie Zacharia's Workout Routine
In another, Zacharia squatted with the barbell over her shoulders and her MAGA hat on backwards while she stared at herself in the mirror, analyzing her perfect form.
The woman captioned the posts with the song "Roses" by The Chainsmokers and "Better Late Than Never" by Almost Monday.
Her cryptic Story upload came just a week after she was relieved of her position as the mouthpiece to the president on Friday, October 16. She started the position on Tuesday, October 12.
Zacharia held one press briefing during her very brief tenure as press secretary. The heavily scrutinized meeting lasted only 14 minutes, as she took just three questions.
The press hammered Zacharia over claims that she is an attorney, despite not having passed the bar exam after graduating from Pepperdine University's law school.
She later shut down questions from reporters and encouraged them to contact her by text and email rather than attempting to get answers in person.
President Donald Trump spoke out about her performance shortly before it was announced that she would no longer be serving him in the press room.
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Trump told the press on October 16 that he encouraged Zacharia: "You don't have to do this if you don't want."
"Katie has been treated very badly by the media. Very, very badly. Very unfair," the president told reporters. "I just asked her, 'Is this for you?' And she's a nice person. I'm going to let her make that decision."
"Katie is off to a start that the news has been so nasty to her," he continued. "I told her, 'Honestly, if I were you, I would reconsider.' Maybe it's not for her."
'I Refuse to Be Defined by Critics'
After the news broke, it seems Zacharia immediately hit the gym, having shown off her impressive physique multiple times since her abrupt exit from the White House.
She was spotted in her California neighborhood on Tuesday sporting only a tiny blue bra, red leggings and sneakers as she flexed her abs in the sunshine.
Zacharia opened up about her exit in an interview several days prior, declaring that she "refused to be defined by critics."
"I'm proud I said yes, stood firm in what I believe, and kept supporting the president even when the circumstances weren’t ideal for me — showing my children what courage looks like in the face of criticism," she gushed.