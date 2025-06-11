or
Katy Perry Makes 'Breakup' Comment as Rumors Swirl She and Fiancé Orlando Bloom Have 'Grown Apart': Watch

Photo of Katy Perry; picture of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
Source: @jaydenseyfarth/X; MEGA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly facing relationship woes.

By:

June 11 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Katy Perry may have hinted at trouble in paradise between her and Orlando Bloom.

In viral videos circulating online, the pop star made a subtle mention about a "breakup" during a hilarious moment in which she ate Tim Tams chocolate biscuits while singing "Im Still Breathing" on stage during the Australian leg of her Lifetimes Tour on Tuesday night, June 10.

Source: @jaydenseyfarth/X
Katy Perry 'Saved' by Fans During 'Breakup' Song

Source: @jaydenseyfarth/X
Source: @jaydenseyfarth/X

The singer mentioned a 'breakup' while singing a song about heartbreak.

During the third night of her concerts in Sydney, Perry was handed a pack of Tim Tams mid-performance, though she didn't skip a beat as she belted out the 2008 track while opening the treats and taking out a tasty biscuit to eat.

The "California Gurls" singer even shared some of the snack with audience members near the stage, as she comedically scolded the crowd to not "push" and to go "one at a time."

Source: @jaydenseyfarth/X
Source: @jaydenseyfarth/X

Katy Perry thanked fans for 'saving' her with Tim Tams.

When the heartbreak anthem hit an interlude, Perry seemed to take a moment to collect herself, as she admitted: "This song is about a breakup, and this Tim Tam saved me."

"Thank you," she told fans before finishing her performance of the song.

Perry's brief "breakup" mention comes amid swirling rumors she and Bloom could be headed to Splitsville.

katy perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Split Rumors Swirl

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom and Katy Pery have been engaged since 2019.

Just hours before Perry took the stage on Tuesday evening, a source spilled about alleged pressures the stars — who share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy — are facing in their relationship.

"They have been spending more and more time apart. They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore," an insider confessed to a news outlet, as another source claimed Perry and Bloom's inner circle started to realize the emotional distance between the two.

"It’s an unspoken thing that they are having issues and have for a while now. Everyone around them knows," the second confidant confessed, noting Bloom has kept his and Perry's alleged issues "close to the vest" but has been “out and about more often" without his fiancée amid her ongoing world tour.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Facing 'Tension' in Relationship

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a 4-year-old daughter named Daisy.

"Katy has been very busy working, and they are apart often," the source continued. "That has caused tension."

The insider also claimed Perry and Bloom "never set a date for the wedding or got around to planning anything and Orlando is 'over it.'"

"Things aren’t good," a third confidant declared of the "Dark Horse" singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor — who got engaged in February 2019 but continue to delay their plans of tying the knot.

