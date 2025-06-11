Katy Perry Makes 'Breakup' Comment as Rumors Swirl She and Fiancé Orlando Bloom Have 'Grown Apart': Watch

Just hours before Perry took the stage on Tuesday evening, a source spilled about alleged pressures the stars — who share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy — are facing in their relationship.

"They have been spending more and more time apart. They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore," an insider confessed to a news outlet, as another source claimed Perry and Bloom's inner circle started to realize the emotional distance between the two.

"It’s an unspoken thing that they are having issues and have for a while now. Everyone around them knows," the second confidant confessed, noting Bloom has kept his and Perry's alleged issues "close to the vest" but has been “out and about more often" without his fiancée amid her ongoing world tour.