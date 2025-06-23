Orlando Bloom Spotted in Australia With His and Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy During Latest Stop on Pop Star's Tour Amid Split Rumors
Orlando Bloom is either committed to co-parenting or still with his fiancée, Katy Perry, after all.
On Sunday, June 22, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was spotted walking around Perth, Australia, with his and the "Firework" singer's 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, during the latest stop on Perry's Lifetimes Tour amid rampantly spreading rumors the lovebirds could be headed toward splitsville.
Orlando Bloom Joins Katy Perry in Australia
In photos obtained by a news publication, Bloom could be seen with his little girl sitting on his shoulders as the Kingdom of Heaven star strolled alongside an unidentified man ahead of Perry's concert at RAC Arena later that evening. The "Dark Horse" hitmaker was only in Perth for two shows, the second of which is scheduled for Monday night, June 23.
The father-daughter duo seemed to have a fun day, as Daisy held onto an adorable red and blue flower-shaped balloon while being carried by her dad.
For the occasion, Daisy donned navy pants, a long-sleeved T-shirt and matching sneakers, while her dad sported an all-black casual ensemble. He attempted to keep a low profile by wearing a baseball cap over his head.
Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Breaking Up?
Bloom joining Perry in Australia comes amid swirling rumors the couple is experiencing issues in their relationship.
Earlier this month, a source claimed Perry and Bloom had been "spending more and more time apart" and "aren't living the same lives anymore.
Their inner circle became aware of how the lovebirds had "grown apart," as the insider stated: "It’s an unspoken thing that they are having issues and have for a while now. Everyone around them knows."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While Bloom has kept his alleged love life struggles "close to the vest," a second source pointed out how The Lord of the Rings actor had been spotted "out and about more often" recently as Perry continues the latest leg of her ongoing world tour.
"Katy has been very busy working, and they are apart often," the confidant continued. "That has caused tension."
Plus, Perry and Bloom "never set a date for the wedding or got around to planning anything and Orlando is 'over it,'" the insider alleged.
Meanwhile, a third source admitted "thing aren't good" between Bloom and the "California Gurls" vocalist — who have been engaged since February 2019.
Perry and the The Cut actor were reportedly supposed to tie the knot years ago before their plans got pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic, though they are said to have never rescheduled the nuptials.