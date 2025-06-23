Orlando Bloom Spotted in Australia With His and Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy During Latest Stop on Pop Star's Tour Amid Split Rumors

In photos obtained by a news publication, Bloom could be seen with his little girl sitting on his shoulders as the Kingdom of Heaven star strolled alongside an unidentified man ahead of Perry's concert at RAC Arena later that evening. The "Dark Horse" hitmaker was only in Perth for two shows, the second of which is scheduled for Monday night, June 23.

The father-daughter duo seemed to have a fun day, as Daisy held onto an adorable red and blue flower-shaped balloon while being carried by her dad.

For the occasion, Daisy donned navy pants, a long-sleeved T-shirt and matching sneakers, while her dad sported an all-black casual ensemble. He attempted to keep a low profile by wearing a baseball cap over his head.