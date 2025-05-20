The internet wasted no time chiming in on the clip.

“All planned to try to create a viral moment for this failing show. Disgusting,” one person posted on X.

Another commented, “Looks like that was just the outer bra.”

“Looking for a headline, I’m sure,” someone speculated, while another added, “We all know it was done on purpose…”

A fifth user doubled down, calling it a “publicity stunt.”