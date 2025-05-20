Katy Perry Nearly Loses Her Top During NSFW Concert Malfunction: Watch
Katy Perry’s latest show had a little extra sizzle — but not the kind she planned.
During her Lifetimes tour stop in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 17, fans caught the moment when the pop star’s sparkly bra popped open mid-performance.
In the TikTok clip, Perry was seen running across the stage, belting out her hit “Part of Me” when she suddenly slowed down.
"Oh s---, my bra is gonna come off," she said as she tried to keep the show going. The singer carefully made her way back to center stage while her dancers kept the energy high.
Once she got to the front, she called in some backup. “Put my bra back on, Patrick,” she joked to her assistant. “Sorry, guys, you didn’t pay that much.”
The internet wasted no time chiming in on the clip.
“All planned to try to create a viral moment for this failing show. Disgusting,” one person posted on X.
Another commented, “Looks like that was just the outer bra.”
“Looking for a headline, I’m sure,” someone speculated, while another added, “We all know it was done on purpose…”
A fifth user doubled down, calling it a “publicity stunt.”
For those who’ve followed Perry’s tour, they know wardrobe details are no joke.
During her kickoff performance in Mexico, the “Hot N Cold” singer gave fans a look behind the scenes, per ET.
“How often are you repairing costumes, Tony?” Perry asked one of her crew members in a backstage clip.
“At this point, a lot. All the time,” he responded.
The “Thinking of You” hitmaker explained how detailed her crew is, saying they don’t miss “one Swarovski stone,” “stitch” or “crystal.” She even showed off that bra, noting that it lights up during the show.
This wardrobe malfunction isn’t the only headline Perry’s made lately. She’s been getting heat for her recent Blue Origin space flight, with critics calling it a PR stunt and raising questions about the environmental cost.
Still, the pop star’s not backing down from what makes her happy.
During her space-themed show in Mexico City on April 23, she asked the crowd, “Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?”
She even brought two fans up on stage — both dressed in blue space suits — and told the audience, “I want these gentlemen to come on stage because they are dressed like my most current timeline.”
Perry's space journey has been in the works for a long time. Ahead of her April 14 flight, Perry told Elle that going to space was something she’s been chasing for nearly two decades.
“I was investigating all of the possible commercial options,” she said. “Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, ‘Sign me up! I’m first in line.’”