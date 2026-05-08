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Katy Perry's 'Bizarre' 2026 Met Gala Look Sparks Meme Frenzy

Composite photo of Katy Perry.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry arrived in a masked look.

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May 8 2026, Published 6:13 a.m. ET

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Making her first appearance at the Met Gala since 2022, Katy Perry arrived in a custom Stella McCartney look that quickly became one of the most memed ensembles of the evening.

Between a stark white mask, a six-fingered glove, and a dramatic train, Perry’s look blurred the line between fashion statement and performance art.

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A Look Built for Attention

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image of She revealed a six-finger glove on the carpet.
Source: MEGA

She revealed a six-finger glove on the carpet.

Perry’s outfit wasn’t random. It was layered with intention, from its materials to its symbolism.

Her smooth, metallic mask, designed to open on the red carpet, was meant to “invite the observer to consider that their perception of others can mirror their own internal world, and conversely mask truth,” according to a press release. She paired it with a glove featuring an extra finger, a nod to the distorted details often seen in AI-generated images.

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image of The singer leaned into AI-inspired details.
Source: MEGA

The singer leaned into AI-inspired details.

Ahead of the event, Perry collaborated with an artist to create AI-style renderings of her Met Gala appearance, playfully referencing fake images that circulated online when she was absent last year.

Perry was busy on her Lifetimes Tour and missed last year’s event, and was forced to debunk viral fake images on Instagram, warning fans not to be fooled by “bots.”“Couldn’t make it to the MET, I’m on The Lifetimes Tour (see you in Houston tomorrow IRL),” she wrote. “P.S. this year I was actually with my mom so she’s safe from the bots [and being fooled by them] but I’m praying for the rest of y’all.”

The gown itself, made from repurposed Italian deadstock duchess satin, added another layer, aligning with sustainability while still delivering high drama. Burned detailing along the train even appeared to hint at her upcoming single, “Watch It Burn.”

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Why the Internet Couldn’t Resist

Image of Fans quickly turned her outfit into memes.
Source: MEGA

Fans quickly turned her outfit into memes.

While the symbolism ran deep, the internet responded in a different language: memes.

Behavioral psychologist and body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass said Perry’s look practically invited viral reinterpretation.

“With a lot of memes they are often to be doctored and edited but that is not the case in Katy Perry’s situation; all they have to do is write a caption. As her fencing hat meme and dress says it all,” Glass explained. “The odder the outfit, the more bizarre it is screams out for a meme.”

Playing Into the Joke

Image of Katy Perry embraced fashion as a spectacle at the Met Gala.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry embraced fashion as a spectacle at the Met Gala.

Perry’s history with the Met Gala suggests she understands that dynamic better than most.

From her 2019 chandelier look to her 2022 cheeseburger costume, the singer has long embraced fashion as spectacle. This year’s ensemble felt like a more conceptual evolution, still theatrical, but sharper in its commentary on perception, identity, and digital culture.

Even her use of the mask played into that idea, obscuring her face before revealing it, as if acknowledging the layers between public persona and reality.

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