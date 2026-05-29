Katy Perry and Chief Keef Shockingly Debut Duet More Than a Decade After Rapper Cursed Her Out and Threatened to 'Smack' Pop Star
May 29 2026, Published 10:48 a.m. ET
Katy Perry shocked fans when she announced a collaboration with Chief Keef more than a decade after the rapper physically threatened her.
On Thursday, May 28, the singer debuted a remix of her track "Legendary Lovers," sharing footage of the two working on the song together and even sharing a hug.
In an Instagram post about the release, she called their duet a "legendary" link up.
Other footage showed the two talking closely and bopping along as they listened to the finished tune.
Fans were excited to see the two artists work together, with one mentioning of their feud, "13 years and just like that."
"The concept of this legendary link up," said a second person, while a third noted of the unexpected situation, "This look like the type of s--- they make ai’s out of 💀😭but instead it’s REAL😩."
Inside the Stars' Feud
The pair's original animosity stemmed from when the pop star, 41, dissed one of his tracks, writing on social media at the time, "Just heard a new song on the radio called 'I Hate Being Sober' and I have serious doubt for the world."
The 30-year-old responded by writing, "Dat b---- Katy Perry Can Suck Skin Off my D---. I'll smack The S--- out her."
The Two Apologized to Each Other for Their Comments
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The mom-of-one then apologized for her diss, penning, "Mr. Keef! I'm sorry if I offended you. I heard a lot of people guesting on the song & didn't even know it was you in particular." (The song also featured Wiz Khalifa and 50 Cent.)
"I’m a fan of your ‘Don’t Like’ video [to be honest]," she added. "I was really just having a general opinion on our generations [sic] desire to be constantly intoxicated."
The rapper accepted her olive branch and replied, "Oh Im Sorry Too Then."
"Believe me, I'm a lover not a hater. x," Perry added.
When debuting their new song, the "Firework" crooner also included screenshots of their apologies to each other.
Katy Perry Is at Odds With Ruby Rose
Though the stars have clearly put their past behind them, the same can't be said for Perry and former friend Ruby Rose.
As OK! reported, the Australian actress, 40, claimed the singer sexually assaulted her years ago when they were in their 20s.
"She saw me 'resting' on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," she alleged. "I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret."
The "Roar" vocalist's rep denied the claims, stating, "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."
Nonetheless, the Batwoman alum filed a police report over the incident in Australia, which is currently under investigation.