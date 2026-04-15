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Katy Perry and Ruby Rose Drama Explodes: Singer Under Investigation After Actress Files Sexual Assault Report Over Alleged 2010 Incident

Split photo of Katy Perry and Ruby Rose
Source: mega;@rubyrose/instagram

Katy Perry denied Ruby Rose's shocking allegations.

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April 15 2026, Published 8:48 a.m. ET

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Katy Perry is being investigated by Australian authorities after Ruby Rose claimed the singer sexually assaulted her in Melbourne in 2010.

"Melbourne Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010," Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan of Victoria Police revealed in a statement. "Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s Central Business District."

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Ruby Rose Accused Katy Perry of Sexual Assault

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Photo of Police in Australia confirmed Katy Perry is being investigated after Ruby Rose's sexual assault claims.
Source: mega

Police in Australia confirmed Katy Perry is being investigated after Ruby Rose's sexual assault claims.

As OK! reported, the Batwoman alum, 40, accused Perry, 41, of sexually assaulting her in a Sunday, April 12, Instagram Threads post after the "Roar" singer went viral for her Coachella 2026 appearance.

Detailing the alleged encounter, Rose claimed, "She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."

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'I Kept It a Secret'

Photo of The actress claimed she threw up on the pop star after she allegedly exposed herself.
Source: @rubyrose/instagram

The actress claimed she threw up on the pop star after she allegedly exposed herself.

"I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret," Rose continued. "But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."

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Photo of The Australian star kept the alleged ordeal a secret because Katy Perry helped her obtain a U.S. visa.
Source: mega

The Australian star kept the alleged ordeal a secret because Katy Perry helped her obtain a U.S. visa.

"The next day I had to do a MASSIVE gay marriage speech AT A PROTEST in the CBD and I was so shaken that instead of talking for 3 minutes, I spent the first 2 and a half asking people to 'turn to the person next to you and give them a hug,'" the Australian star recalled. "I felt like an absolute let down and disgrace to the community."

The actress decided to report the incident now even though she knows it may be past the statute of limitations.

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Katy Perry Denied the Allegations

Photo of Ruby Rose said she can longer talk about the incident since she's finalized her report.
Source: @rubyrose/threads

Ruby Rose said she can longer talk about the incident since she's finalized her report.

The pop star's rep spoke out on Monday, April 13, to deny Rose's story.

"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," the statement read. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

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Photo of Katy Perry's rep called Ruby Rose's accusations 'reckless lies.'
Source: mega

Katy Perry's rep called Ruby Rose's accusations 'reckless lies.'

On Tuesday, April 14, Rose revealed she "finalized" her reports with the police, which "means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved."

"It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I’m not," she explained. "This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much."

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