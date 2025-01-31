Katy Perry's Safety at Risk After Electrical Box Explodes on Her Mid-Autograph Signing
Katy Perry had a real-life fireworks moment!
The "Electric" singer was greeting fans and signing autographs after her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when an electrical box suddenly exploded right above her, nearly hitting her with flying sparks.
“Katy’s team pulled her away and put her in the car after the incident, and she’s fine,” an eyewitness told ET.
Thankfully, “no one was hurt too badly,” a separate source told another news outlet.
According to the insider, “one of Perry’s fans accidentally touched a transformer — causing a surge of electricity and sparks to spew out, setting the KP fan’s coat on fire.”
Yet, in true Perry fashion, she wasn’t about to let the chaos stop her.
“Katy even went back to signing autographs later in the evening — though she did so from the safety of her car this time,” the insider revealed.
Just hours earlier, the “Roar” singer was all smiles on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she shared a hilarious parenting moment with her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.
Perry admitted that out of all her songs, there’s one she really doesn't want Daisy to know — 2010’s “Peacock.”
She explained that she once got her daughter a peacock dress-up outfit from the zoo, and Daisy took things to the next level — proudly dancing around to “Peacock” while fully decked out in feathers.
“This is my karma after torturing people with this song,” the 40-year-old quipped.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meanwhile, Perry dropped some big career news on Monday, January 27, when she announced her Lifetimes Tour in support of her latest 2024 album, 143. The U.S. leg kicks off in Houston on May 7.
In the interview, the "One That Got Away" singer shared how motherhood is impacting her concert plans.
“I last toured in 2017, and now I have a 4-year-old, so this time will be a bit different. It will be her first time around the world,” she said.
Perry also revealed she’s making changes to her schedule — including earlier showtimes as she’s keeping other parents in mind, too.
“It will be a full-on dance party and I am excited to reconnect around the world. My daughter came to see me in Vegas and she likes to see me happy and performing,” she added.
In an interview with People on January 28, the “Firework” singer revealed the secret sauce behind balancing her personal and professional life.
"I'm 40. I have a family. I have a whole other world outside of this that I’m tending to as well," she said. "I know the responsibility of putting on a tour and how much people look forward to it. I'm really trying to stay in the best shape, give my body breaks, and look after myself so that I can show up every night and give as close to 100 percent that I can.”
Of course, with a busy schedule ahead, she and Bloom have found ways to keep their relationship strong while she’s on the road.
"I've talked a lot about love languages and how important they are in learning your partner's love language, and even if it isn't your love language, tapping into that for them," Perry, who met Bloom at a Golden Globes after-party in January 2016, mentioned.
After years of being together, Perry's realized that “acts of service” and “words of affirmation” are her love languages.
"Verbal support is really important, I think, for both of us,” she added.
TMZ talked to the source.