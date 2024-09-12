Katy Perry Gushes Becoming a Mother to Daughter Daisy, 4, 'Changed Her Life for the Better' at 2024 MTV VMAs
Katy Perry loves being a mom!
The "Roar" singer proudly gushed over how becoming a mother to her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy — who she shares with boyfriend Orlando Bloom — has "changed her life."
"I feel a sense of wholeness and groundedness," she explained, referring to her experience with parenthood so far. "I'm feeling very connected to my feminine divine. It's changed my whole life for the better."
As OK! previously reported, Daisy was born on August 26, 2020. Now, at 4-years-old, the little one is already following in her mom's footsteps!
In a July interview, Perry confirmed her little girl is already singing some of her mom's hits!
“She just started singing ‘Roar’ and she’s belting it with her whole body,” she revealed. “But on the flip side she’s also singing ‘Peacock.’ And now I know what every parent went through in 2008. I’m sorry.”
Perry also shared that her daughter has a new way of getting her mom's attention.
"If I’m distracted or doing something and she’s already said ‘Mom, mom, mom,’ the third time she’ll go ‘KATY PERRY.’ And I’m like ‘Nooooo, don’t call me that,’” the mother-of-one said at the time. "I mean, it's pretty funny. But [I tell her] ‘No I will only ever be mommy to you.'"
As for her relationship with Bloom, while it's had its ups and downs in the past, the couple is still going strong as they learn what it takes to make their romance work for the long haul.
"The more we do the work, the more we find the next level," she said on a recent installment of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "And sometimes we get stuck, and we're like, 'OK, let's go in to do the work, and this is going to be annoying, and I don't want to do it. We don't have the time. I'm tired.' But we're gonna do it. And then we find the next level. That's why we're continuing in the relationship."
Perry and Bloom got engaged in 2019 but have yet to tie the knot. According to a source, they're "hoping to make things official" by the end of this year, but have been "very tight-lipped over the whole thing."