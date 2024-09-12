Katy Perry Gushes Becoming a Mother to Daughter Daisy, 4, 'Changed Her Life for the Better' at 2024 MTV VMAs

Perry also shared that her daughter has a new way of getting her mom's attention.

"If I’m distracted or doing something and she’s already said ‘Mom, mom, mom,’ the third time she’ll go ‘KATY PERRY.’ And I’m like ‘Nooooo, don’t call me that,’” the mother-of-one said at the time. "I mean, it's pretty funny. But [I tell her] ‘No I will only ever be mommy to you.'"

