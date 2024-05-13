Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy Makes Rare Appearance on 'American Idol' After Pop Star Gushes About Motherhood
Katy Perry got a special Mother's Day surprise at work!
On Sunday, May 12, Orlando Bloom brought their 3-year-old daughter, Daisy, to a live taping of American Idol, where she could be seen sitting on her dad's lap in the audience as she watched her mom, 39, in action.
For the Disney-themed night at the singing competition show, the little girl matched the matriarch, dressing up like Cinderella.
The rare public appearance from the famous offspring comes as Perry gushed over how much motherhood has changed her life since she and Bloom, 47, welcomed her into the world. "Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove," she penned in an Instagram post alongside photos from her pregnancy.
"There is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come ♥️," the "Firework" singer added.
Perry then revealed what was happening when each of the photos was taken. "1. Og pee stick! 💁🏻♀️2. Telling O I was pregnant (he was filming in Prague)," she said of finding out she was expecting and FaceTiming her man to tell him the happy news.
In the third snap, Perry told fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie she was going to be a parent. The fourth was "hearing Daisy's heartbeat for the first time" and the last photos were "some bump pics from before I met my Daisy Dove 🌼🕊️."
Although the post was endearing, some fans thought the chart-topper was announcing she was expecting another baby. "Girl, you scared me I thought you were pregnant again," one person wrote in the comments section.
"GIRL, YOU CAN'T DO THAT !!! WE ALL THOUGHT THERE WAS ANOTHER BABY COMING," a second user chimed in.
"Lol I thought you were preggy with your 2nd child. Good thing that I always read the caption. 😹 Happy Mother’s Mama Katy! 😻," a third noted of the fake out.
"Honestly the pee stick was a JUMP SCARE," another social media user joked about the misleading photo.
While Perry and Bloom, who got engaged in 2019, seem to be loving being a trio at the moment, insiders say they have talked about more children in the future. "She’s seriously considering expanding their family," a source spilled about the big decision. "She does love being a mom."