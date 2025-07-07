Bikini-Clad Katy Perry and Ex-Fiancé Orlando Bloom Reunite After Split to Join Jeff Bezos' Honeymoon With Lauren Sánchez

It looks like there are no hard feelings between Katy Perry and ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Just a few days after their reps confirmed the two ended their engagement, they reunited on a yacht where newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez invited pals to join them on their honeymoon off the Italian coast.

The exes' 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, was also onboard.