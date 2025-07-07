Bikini-Clad Katy Perry and Ex-Fiancé Orlando Bloom Reunite After Split to Join Jeff Bezos' Honeymoon With Lauren Sánchez
It looks like there are no hard feelings between Katy Perry and ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom.
Just a few days after their reps confirmed the two ended their engagement, they reunited on a yacht where newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez invited pals to join them on their honeymoon off the Italian coast.
The exes' 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, was also onboard.
Katy Perry and Ex Orlando Bloom Reunite
In photos obtained by a news outlet, the singer, 40, was seen rocking a black string bikini while wandering around the boat. She later covered up with a light button down shirt and shorts.
The British movie star, 48, went shirtless in black swim trunks but also had a white T-shirt on at times.
The exes were occasionally photographed hanging out in the same area on the boat, and back on land, they walked side by side with their daughter — though there were no signs of PDA.
Multiple other people joined in on the festivties.
The Stars' Reps Confirmed Their Split
As OK! reported, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum went to Bezos and Sánchez's wedding in Italy solo, as the pop star was still touring at the time in Italy. However, she made it back to join pal Sánchez and the rest of the gang for the yacht adventure.
The exes' reps confirmed in a Thursday, July 3, joint statement that the pair called it quits.
"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," the message read. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."
Katy Perry Gets Emotional Onstage After She and the Actor Called It Quits
Though the stars themselves haven't publicly commented on the split, the "Firework" crooner got emotional during her June 30 concert, tearing up onstage as she gushed over fans' support.
"Thank you for always being there for me, Australia," the crooner expressed as she patted her chest. "It means the world."
Meanwhile, Bloom took to Instagram to share some telling quotes.
One upload of the star's featured words from late psychiatrist Carl Jung: "Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself.”
Another post said, "Where love rules, there is no will to power, and where power predominates, love is lacking. The one is the shadow of the other."
The two first began dating in 2016 and split in 2017 — however, they rekindled things the following year. They became engaged in 2019 before calling it off for good.