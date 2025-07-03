Orlando Bloom Reflects on 'Loneliness' in Cryptic Post After Katy Perry Split
Orlando Bloom took to Instagram with a cryptic post that’s raising eyebrows following his quiet split from longtime fiancée Katy Perry, 40.
In the emotional upload, Bloom, 48, shared a reflective quote from the late psychiatrist Carl Jung, which read, “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself.”
Bloom followed it up with another thought-provoking line, “Where love rules, there is no will to power, and where power predominates, love is lacking. The one is the shadow of the other."
"Every form of addiction is bad, no matter whether the narcotic be alcohol, morphine, or idealism,” another slide reads.
Earlier in the week, Bloom shared another introspective note — this time, from a Buddhist mantra.
“Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters the most," the message read.
All these posts come on the heels of news that Bloom and Perry have ended their relationship.
“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source told a news outlet on June 25. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”
The couple — who share 4-year-old daughter Daisy — reportedly haven't been on the same page for a while.
According to the insider, the "Firework" singer has been “keeping busy” with her tour and is “distracted” from the pain of the breakup — but behind the scenes, things had been “tense” between them for months.
Perry is currently renting out her Westcott Estate in Montecito, Calif., but sources said that wasn’t their primary residence anyway.
“They’ve always lived in their other Montecito home,” the source shared. “They were planning on making the Westcott home their family home, but plans have changed. They’ve been living apart since Katy went on tour.”
The stars first got together in 2016 after being spotted at Golden Globes after-parties. They broke up in 2017, got back together in 2018, and got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019.
Their wedding was set for March 2020, but the pandemic forced them to hit pause — and the "Roar" hitmaker revealed she was pregnant shortly after.
Now, another source said the pair decided to part ways for their daughter's well-being.
“At a certain point, they had to admit it’s better for Daisy to see their parents separately,” the insider explained. “Then she won’t grow up feeling the tension and animosity.”
The source added, “They are there for Daisy and have been. Daisy is their angel, and they want to protect her from anything adverse. They want to keep a friendly relationship so each can be around her separately or together.”
Bloom also shares a 14-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr. The two divorced in 2013 but remain on good terms as co-parents.