Emotional Katy Perry Breaks Out Into Tears Onstage After Orlando Bloom Split, Thanks Fans for 'Always' Supporting Her: Watch
Katy Perry was overcome with emotion as she wrapped up her Monday, June 30, concert in Australia.
In one of the first shows since it was confirmed she split from fiancé Orlando Bloom, the singer was seen with tears in her eyes as she held up her arms and made a heart symbol with her hands.
"Thank you for always being there for me, Australia," the crooner gushed as she patted her chest. "It means the world."
Katy Perry Tears Up Onstage
After taking a few seconds for herself, she screamed into the microphone, "Now let’s sing ‘Firework!'" with a huge smile spread across her face.
The pop star, 40, was rocking a very unique, plastic-looking off-the-shoulder bodysuit that featured exaggerated arm holes. The red piece had a plunging neckline and shiny embellishments dripping from it. She paired the bold look with over-the-knee silver boots.
Why Did the Stars Split?
As OK! reported, an insider claimed the breakup was "a long time coming" since things "have been tense for months."
They added that the stars — who share daughter Daisy Dove, 4 — "have been living apart since Katy" kicked off her tour in April.
"Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable. It’s not contentious at the moment," the insider insisted to a news outlet. "Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."
The mom-of-one was previously married to controversial comedian Russell Brand, while Bloom shares a son wife ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
Orlando Bloom Went to Italy Solo for Jeff Bezoz and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding
- Carefree Katy Perry Hints at Her 'Mood' in Australia as Ex Orlando Bloom Attends Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding in Italy: Photos
- The End? Orlando Bloom 'Unlikes' Katy Perry's Instagram Posts — As She's Visibly Upset At Concert
- Orlando Bloom 'Doesn't Seem Too Affected' by Katy Perry Split, Body Language Expert Shares After He's Seen 'Genuinely Smiling' in Italy
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was just in Australia with their daughter, he then flew solo to Italy to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding, which took place on Friday, June 27.
According to a body language expert, the sightings of the British star hint he's in a healthy headspace following the split.
"Orlando looks in good spirits — no signs of sadness, hesitancy or lack of confidence," Darren Stanton shared on behalf of Slingo.
"When he was photographed with Kim Kardashian, he had his hands on his hips, which is a very dominant, almost flirty gesture. It shows he certainly isn’t feeling sorry for himself or there’s a lack of confidence," the expert explained, referring to the photos showing the two celebrities chatting in Venice.
"Facially, there were plenty of genuine smiles, with crows feet and laugh lines. His whole face was engaged," the expert continued. "On the face of it, he certainly doesn’t seem to have been too affected by the break up. He is out and about and mingling, willing to be photographed so openly, which is another sign that he has bounced back fairly quickly."
Despite her emotional display on the stage, Perry was all smiles when she posted an Instagram selfie alongside an adorable quokka, captioning the photo, "mood: Quokka."
The vocalist and father-of-two first got together in 2016, but briefly endured a split before getting back together. They became engaged on Valentine's Day 2019.