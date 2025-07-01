Emotional Katy Perry Breaks Out Into Tears Onstage After Orlando Bloom Split, Thanks Fans for 'Always' Supporting Her: Watch

Katy Perry was overcome with emotion as she wrapped up her Monday, June 30, concert in Australia.

In one of the first shows since it was confirmed she split from fiancé Orlando Bloom, the singer was seen with tears in her eyes as she held up her arms and made a heart symbol with her hands.

"Thank you for always being there for me, Australia," the crooner gushed as she patted her chest. "It means the world."