What's the Next Step in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Split? Celebrity Divorce Attorney Tells All
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's separation is more complicated than it seems.
As the celeb couple takes the next steps in their split, they must navigate difficult financial decisions surrounding their estate and 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.
"When a long-term celebrity relationship like Katy and Orlando's ends, and the couple shares a child and significant joint investments, it is important to create a flexible parenting plan that fits their demanding schedules and provides stability for their daughter, as well as to amicably divide their assets," celebrity divorce attorney Jackie Combs exclusively told OK!.
Jackie speculates that the stars' teams will ensure financial protections for joint investments, including their Montecito, Calif., house.
"They will most likely work through contracts like a cohabitation, partnership or joint venture agreement, essential for any couple buying property together prior to marriage," she added. "But most importantly, they should prioritize their daughter and maintain privacy as they navigate coparenting, which appears to be their goal."
An insider close to the couple confirmed on July 1 that protecting Daisy is the biggest priority.
“At a certain point, they had to admit it’s better for Daisy to see their parents separately, then she won’t grow up feeling the tension and animosity," the source told a news outlet. "They are there for Daisy and have been. Daisy is their angel, and they want to protect her from anything adverse."
When Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Break Up?
Another insider revealed the musician and actor ended their nine-year relationship at the end of June.
"Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," the source shared with a publication on Wednesday, June 25. "It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."
Katy is "renting out" the Westcott Estate in Montecito while she is on her Lifetimes Tour through December.
"Her and Orlando have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence," the insider explained. "[They were] planning on making the Westcott home their family home, but plans have changed."
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reunite Shortly After Split
Despite their recent split, Orlando included his ex-fiancée in a photo dump on Wednesday, July 9. The duo enjoyed a boat ride with Daisy and Orlando's son, Flynn, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Daisy sat on her dad's shoulders, while Katy wrapped her arm around the Pirates of the Caribbean star's back.
"Omg mom and dad getting back together?!?" one person commented, while a second social media user admitted they were "so confused" about the pair's status.
Katy and Orlando also spent time together on a yacht ride earlier in the week for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's honeymoon in Italy. According to photos obtained by a news outlet, the exes seemed in good spirits as they strolled side-by-side with Daisy.