Why Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Split? Inside Their 'Tense' Relationship Before It Fizzled

The reasons why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split have been revealed.

June 26 2025, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

After Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s split was revealed on June 25, new details have emerged on what led to their breakup.

A source claimed to a media outlet their split had been a “long time coming,” as things “have been tense for months.”

They also noted Perry and Bloom have been “living apart since Katy has been on tour.”

Katy Perry's 'Keeping Busy'

An insider shared Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's split was 'a long time coming.'

In the meantime, the insider shared the singer is “keeping busy” and “distracted.”

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable. It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life," the insider added.

'Plans Have Changed'

Katy Perry is 'renting out' her Westcott Estate amid her split from Orlando Bloom.

For now, Perry is “renting out” her Westcott Estate in Montecito, Calif.

“But her and Orlando have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence,” the source shared, adding that the duo were “planning on making the Westcott home their family home but plans have changed.”

Their First Breakup

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first broke up in 2017.

The pair first started dating in 2016 after they were seen flirting with one another at the Golden Globes. In 2017, they split for the first time, telling a media outlet via a joint statement, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

In early 2018, they got back together, leading Bloom to propose on Valentine’s Day. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.

Their Last Appearance

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.

When appearing on the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast in April 2024, Bloom opened up about his relationship with the famous singer.

"I think I’m constantly learning to let go,” he said. “Because anything that I try to hold onto, whether it’s good or bad, doesn’t serve me. Not in the relationship, and it doesn’t really serve either of us. And that’s really hard. To keep letting go and to keep letting her go."

"I think when you are in a deeply loving, committed relationship, you want to control or own or have and, you know, even just letting go of ideas, how things should be, or the idea of what intimacy or intimate moments are to you versus them, or whatever it may be,” Bloom added.

