However, the Hollywood hunk — who also shares 11-year-old Flynn with Miranda Kerr — has been resistant to the idea. "He thinks having three kids may be a stretch because they're both so busy with their careers," an insider dished to the outlet. "They've been butting heads over it."

But leave it to Perry to hatch a plan and convince her man about another bundle of joy. "She's even asked Miranda to help convince him!" a source said of Bloom's ex-wife.