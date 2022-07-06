Bickering Over BabiesAre Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Looking To Expand Their Family?
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have hit a snag when it comes to their family planning. The proud parents of two-year-old daughter Daisy reportedly have differing opinions on whether or not they should have another child.
According to the latest edition of InTouch, the pop sensation has been "feeling broody," telling her husband-to-be "that she wants another child soon."
KATY PERRY REVEALS SHE IS 'CLOSE' WITH ORLANDO BLOOM'S EX MIRANDA KERR, THEY BOND OVER MOTHERHOOD: WATCH
However, the Hollywood hunk — who also shares 11-year-old Flynn with Miranda Kerr — has been resistant to the idea. "He thinks having three kids may be a stretch because they're both so busy with their careers," an insider dished to the outlet. "They've been butting heads over it."
But leave it to Perry to hatch a plan and convince her man about another bundle of joy. "She's even asked Miranda to help convince him!" a source said of Bloom's ex-wife.
"Orlando is madly in love with her [Katy], so she knows he'll eventually come around," the insider continued. "Friends think she'll have some happy news to announce soon."
DAD ON DUTY! ORLANDO BLOOM DOTES ON DAUGHTER DAISY WHILE OUT WITH KATY PERRY — PHOTOS
As OK! exclusively reported, the Hollywood power couple was mulling over the idea of expanding their family shortly after welcoming their baby girl. "She doesn't feel it's too soon to start trying for another one," a source spilled shortly after Daisy 's birth.
"Katy is busy with [American Idol], but Orlando is helping so much with Daisy at home that they both feel confident they can handle two little ones," the insider noted of the "Firework" vocalist and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor at the time. "In fact, they're hoping they'll be pregnant by Daisy's first birthday!"
“A lot of times, a new baby can put stress on a relationship, but friends say that Katy and Orlando are so happy together. They never imagined that life could be this sweet,” the source close to the duo dished, adding that Perry "loves being a mom, and it helps that Orlando’s been through this before."