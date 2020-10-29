Pop star Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are urging fans to vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election for the sake of their two-month-old daughter Daisy Dove.

The lovebirds took to Instagram with a cheerful song about voting in person on Wednesday, October 28. The “Smile” singer captioned the video, “mom & dad here reminding you that YOUR VOTE COUNTS! ♥️ #votenow #bringsnacks 1866OURVOTE.”

Bloom, 43, posted the same video via his Instagram page and wrote, “Mum n Dad just sayin drop em off it’s too late to mail em in – it’s safe #wearamask bring snacks and a friend! #votenow 🇺🇸🙌 have fun!”

In the clip, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sipped his coffee while the 36-year-old sang: “Rise and shine and get to the polls now.”

“Vote in person, not with the mail-in ballot now,” her fiancé chimed in singing. Perry then added: “Now’s the time to vote in person. People of the United States.”

The power couple clinked their mugs as Bloom stated: “This is for future generations, by the way.” Perry and Bloom dedicated “this little ditty” to their first child together and encouraged fans to take to the polls.

While the English actor can’t vote in the U.S. election, he said, “I’m asking all of you to do it for my Daisy Dove,” before adding: “Thank you very much.”

Perry and Bloom welcomed their baby girl in August. While this is the American Idol judge’s first child, Bloom already shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The duo previously joined Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer, Shaquille O’Neal, Vanessa Hudgens, Ken Jeong and Ashley Benson in a fitness-themed PSA, hosted by Jane Fonda, to encourage people to vote. While the stars recorded themselves working out, Perry was pumping breastmilk and eating a protein bar. “Get pumped… to vote,” she told the viewers.

“Whoever said pumping isn’t a sport… I’d like to twist their nipples clockwise for one week straight 🙃🤪 ANYWAY I am going to exercise my right to vote!!!!” she captioned the video via Instagram on October 5. “We’re getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to #ExerciseThatVote.”

Bloom proposed to the songstress on Valentine’s Day last year with a $5 million diamond engagement ring. Despite going through a rough patch with Bloom — the two broke up briefly in 2017 — Perry explained the loved-up couple is now stronger than ever. “It’s really about an individual journey that makes the whole thing better,” she explained. While they planned to tie the knot in 2020, Perry and Bloom are pushing back the date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the change of plans, the engaged couple — who began dating in 2016 — appear to be loving life as they recently purchased their first family home in the celeb-filled Montecito community in Santa Barbara, Calif. Perry and Bloom’s new $16,250,000 estate comes with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and five half bathrooms.

The large outdoor space is perfect for Daisy Dove to run around and play while the parents relax on the patio… and maybe work on another motivational song!