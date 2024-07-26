Katy Perry Hilariously Admits Daughter Daisy, 3, Sings Her Explicit Songs at Home: Watch

“If I’m distracted or doing something and she’s already said ‘Mom, mom, mom,’ the third time she’ll go ‘KATY PERRY.’ And I’m like ‘Nooooo, don’t call me that,’” the mother-of-one, who shares Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom, shared of the youngster.

“I mean, it's pretty funny. But [I tell her] ‘No I will only ever be mommy to you,’” the American Idol judge added.