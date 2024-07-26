Katy Perry Hilariously Admits Daughter Daisy, 3, Sings Her Explicit Songs at Home: Watch
Daisy is tormenting mom Katy Perry with her own music!
In a new interview, the pop star, 39, revealed how her 3-year-old daughter has started singing some of her explicit songs around the house and calling her by her stage name.
“If I’m distracted or doing something and she’s already said ‘Mom, mom, mom,’ the third time she’ll go ‘KATY PERRY.’ And I’m like ‘Nooooo, don’t call me that,’” the mother-of-one, who shares Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom, shared of the youngster.
“I mean, it's pretty funny. But [I tell her] ‘No I will only ever be mommy to you,’” the American Idol judge added.
The “California Gurls” singer explained how the toddler has begun to sing her old songs, some of which are memorably raunchy.
“She just started singing ‘Roar’ and she’s belting it with her whole body,” Perry continued, adding, “But on the flip side she’s also singing ‘Peacock.’ And now I know what every parent went through in 2008. I’m sorry.”
Perry’s hit track “Peacock” includes some very riqué lyrics, such as, “I wanna see your peacock, c---, c---.”
As OK! previously reported, the family-of-three has been living it up this summer, as they were recently spotted enjoying a beach getaway.
On July 21, Perry took to Instagram to share snaps from the brood’s trip and show off her stunning physique.
"WOMAN’S WORLD: sister/mother/partner/funtie/kvnty/almost 40 and FABULOUS edition 💋," the musician captioned the carousel of snaps, including one where she gave her hunk a kiss.
Their tot also joined in on the family time, which came after an insider claimed the duo — who has been engaged since 2019 — may say “I do” soon.
"They’re hoping to make things official by the end of the year but are very tight-lipped over the whole thing," the source revealed. "It will likely happen when it’s least expected."
Bloom, 47, recently opened up about his relationship with Perry and hwo it's helped him grow.
"I think I'm constantly learning to let go. Because anything that I try to hold onto, whether it's good or bad, doesn't serve me," he stated on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast.
"Not in the relationship, and it doesn't really serve either of us. And that's really hard. To keep letting go and to keep letting her go. You know, the idea of, because I think when you are in a deeply loving, committed relationship, you want to control or own or have and, you know, even just letting go of ideas, how things should be, or the idea of what intimacy or intimate moments are to you versus them, or whatever it may be," Bloom explained.