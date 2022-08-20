The Ones That Got Away: Inside Katy Perry's Relationship History
Trouble in paradise? Rumors swirled that pop star Katy Perry and longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom have hit yet another relationship rough patch amid reports that Bloom appeared to unlike several of Perry’s social media posts.
As OK! previously reported, the social media snub seemingly raised more eyebrows after the “Dark Horse” singer was spotted getting visibly emotional at a recent concert while performing her song, “The Greatest Love of All.”
From her first relationships in the limelight to her marriage to Russell Brand, here’s a look back at the “Smile” singer’s other romances.
Orlando Bloom
The pair first sparked romance rumors in early 2016 after they were reportedly spotted flirting at a Golden Globes afterparty. They briefly split in early 2017 before reconciling their romance later that summer. Bloom popped the question roughly two years later in February 2019, and they welcomed their first child together, Daisy Bloom, in August 2020.
Russell Brand
Perry met her first husband, English comic Russell Brand, after filming a steamy scene for the actor’s 2010 comedy, Get Him To The Greek. The pair took their romance offscreen, dating for four months before announcing their engagement in January 2010. Perry and Brand said “I Do" in a ceremony in India the following October.
Despite their whirlwind relationship, the pair’s marriage was short-lived. In December 2011, Brand revealed he and Perry called it quits after roughly 14 months as husband and wife.
“Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage,” Brand told Us Weekly at the time, adding that despite their split, he would “always adore” his ex-wife, adding that he felt confident they’d “remain friends.”
Roughly a decade later, Perry would compare their brief marriage to a “tornado.”
"I was having great success at 23, 24, and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating," she told 60 Minutes Australia in 2020. “It was everything happening at once."
John Mayer
Following her split with Brand, Perry dated fellow musician John Mayer on-and-off between 2012 and 2015. The artists first met in 2009, sending each other steamy tweets and texts before taking their flirtation offline, making each other’s acquaintance at New York City concert. Mayer and Perry started dating three years later in 2012.
Even as they reportedly broke up and got back together several times before calling it quits for good in 2015, Mayer once described his relationship with the “Roar” songstress as being a joyful one.
"I'm quite happy," Mayer reportedly quipped in 2013 when asked about his then-girlfriend, per E! News. "I'm happy in all aspects of my life. I'm very happy in all aspects of my life."
Travie McCoy
Before her marriage to Brand and her on-again-off-again fling with Mayer, Perry dated Gym Class Heroes frontman Travie McCoy from 2006 to 2008. After reportedly meeting at a recording studio, the couple’s respective music careers began taking off, with Perry even starring in the music video for Gym Class Heroes’ hit song, "Cupid's Chokehold."
Their highly-publicized romance didn’t last long. Perry allegedly ended things with McCoy via email in December 2008, shortly after she scored her first major hit with “I Kissed A Girl.”
In 2012, McCoy spoke candidly about how substance abuse struggles played a role in their demise. "She wasn't stupid. She knew when I was f*cked up," the artist recalled during a television special four years after their split, per Popsugar. "I chose drugs over our relationship. As things started taking off for her, the more I started to doubt my role in her life. There were times I felt like a stepping ladder."
Johnny Lewis
Perry's first high-profile romance was with Sons of Anarchy star, Johnny Lewis. Though the pair only dated from 2005 to 2006, before the "California Girls" singer became a household name, Lewis, alongside McCoy, reportedly served as the inspiration for several of Perry's songs including "Circle the Drain" and "The One That Got Away."
Lewis was found dead in 2012 following either jumping or falling from his Los Angeles home after allegedly beating his 81-year-old landlady to death, per BBC News, a development that apparently left Perry "devastated."
“She had to separate from him . . . to get ahead and focus on her career," the source told Us Weekly at the time of Lewis’ passing. "He was in trouble then and she couldn't help him.”