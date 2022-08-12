The End? Orlando Bloom 'Unlikes' Katy Perry's Instagram Posts — As She's Visibly Upset At Concert
Trouble in paradise? Orlando Bloom "unliked" most of Katy Perry's posts on Instagram, and it appears he hasn't given her any social love in quite some time — but the two still follow one another on the 'gram.
Adding fuel to the fire, the "Firework" songstress, 37, was seen getting emotional at a concert on August 11. One person wrote, "She left the property immediately, it’s not something emotionally something must have happened like yesterday or so #WeLoveYouKaty."
During the set, the brunette beauty got emotional while singing "The Greatest Love of All."
Some offered some more insight into what is going on with Perry and Bloom's relationship.
"She was feeling sick & might cancel.Then she remembered us who are coming from far & she said she can’t do it & that she is feel better & also that she is on some meds. She was crying because she grateful where she is in life & for us her fans that we are still here with her," one person wrote, while another added, "I hope she's doing okay... Vegas shows must be exhausting."
As OK! previously reported, the actor and musician, who got engaged in 2019 and share daughter Daisy Dove, might have been going through a rough patch earlier this year.
While attending the Met Gala, Perry was seen without her gorgeous ruby engagement ring. Additionally on American Idol, fans quickly pointed out that she wasn't sporting any jewelry on any of her fingers.
Perry brushed off any rumors of a feud, though, as she was recently asked if she and Bloom would expand their family one day.
"I'm a planner. So we'll see,” Perry explained, adding that “hopefully in the future” she’d become a mother once again.
The pop star also praised her man when helping out with their tot.
"I have great support," she shared. "I have a great sister. I have a wonderful nanny. And Orlando really taps in."