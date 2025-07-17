Katy Perry Emotionally Reacts to Orlando Bloom Split During L.A. Concert After Fan Requests Sad Song: 'I'll Try and Hold My Composure'
Katy Perry pushed through singing a breakup song for the sake of her fans during a recent concert.
On Tuesday, July 15, the pop star appeared to reference her recent split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom while performing in Inglewood, Calif., during the latest stop of her Lifetimes Tour.
The 40-year-old briefly alluded to being in the midst of a tough time after fans requested she sing "Not Like the Movies."
Katy Perry Appears to Reference Orlando Bloom Split
"You’re gonna make me sing this song in this time in my life?" Perry asked the packed audience before complying. "OK, we’ll do it! Because you voted for it."
"I let you choose the song tonight because I like to pick an album for every country that I go to and for the U.S.A., I picked Teenage Dream because U.S.A., you could be a teenage dream baby. You better get it together. I’ll always have that feeling for you," she explained.
Perry proceeded to provide a bit of background on "Not Like the Movies," noting, "this next song I wrote in my 20s … after my first divorce."
The "Dark Horse" singer was married to Russell Brand from October 2010 until their split in December 2011. Their divorce was finalized in 2012.
Just before she began to sing the sad song, Perry promised to "try and hold my composure while I sing it a week before my period."
Inside Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Breakup
The apparent reference to her separation from Bloom comes less than one month after a source spilled at the end of June that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Perry had ended their engagement after nearly a decade together, as OK! previously reported.
"Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," an insider informed Us Weekly at the time. "It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is, of course, upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."
"They are still very much in touch and coparenting Daisy together," a second source said in reference to Perry and Bloom's 4-year-old daughter. "Orlando brought Daisy to meet Katy on tour before heading to [Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s] wedding. It’s not messy between them. They aren’t making drastic changes for Daisy’s sake.”
Bloom seemed to confirm he and Perry were on good terms after including her in a photo dump shared to Instagram earlier this month.
One of the pictures featured Perry and Bloom posing happily alongside their daughter and the Kingdom of Heaven actor's 14-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.
Bloom and Kerr tied the knot in 2010 and announced their separation in October 2013.