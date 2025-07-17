Katy Perry Emotionally Reacts to Orlando Bloom Split During L.A. Concert After Fan Requests Sad Song: 'I'll Try and Hold My Composure'

Katy Perry pushed through singing a breakup song for the sake of her fans during a recent concert.

On Tuesday, July 15, the pop star appeared to reference her recent split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom while performing in Inglewood, Calif., during the latest stop of her Lifetimes Tour.

The 40-year-old briefly alluded to being in the midst of a tough time after fans requested she sing "Not Like the Movies."