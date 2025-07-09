Smiley Orlando Bloom Includes Ex Katy Perry in New Photo Dump After Shocking Split

In a series of vacation images, Bloom included a snapshot of his family, including Perry. He wrapped his arm around his son, Flynn, 14, as Daisy, 4, sat on his shoulders. The "Roar" singer laughed beside her ex and placed a hand on his back.

Katy wore a plunging yellow, striped dress, while Orlando kept things casual in a white T-shirt and gray shorts during a sunset boat ride.

Orlando's Instagram carousel was complete with several other random moments, including sitting on the toilet with his shorts dropped to his ankles, lying on a pillow with his daughter and a close-up clip of a scenic sunset. He also shared one of his favorite songs of the moment: "Curiosa" by Alaï.

"Dump 4 ya 🤍," he captioned the social media share.