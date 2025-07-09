Smiley Orlando Bloom Includes Ex Katy Perry in New Photo Dump After Shocking Split
Could Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship be on the mend?
The actor, 48, was all smiles with the pop star, 40, in a Wednesday, July 9, photo dump.
In a series of vacation images, Bloom included a snapshot of his family, including Perry. He wrapped his arm around his son, Flynn, 14, as Daisy, 4, sat on his shoulders. The "Roar" singer laughed beside her ex and placed a hand on his back.
Katy wore a plunging yellow, striped dress, while Orlando kept things casual in a white T-shirt and gray shorts during a sunset boat ride.
Orlando's Instagram carousel was complete with several other random moments, including sitting on the toilet with his shorts dropped to his ankles, lying on a pillow with his daughter and a close-up clip of a scenic sunset. He also shared one of his favorite songs of the moment: "Curiosa" by Alaï.
"Dump 4 ya 🤍," he captioned the social media share.
Fans expressed their shock over Katy and Orlando's reunion in the comments section.
"Omg mom and dad getting back tgt?!?" one person wrote, while a second expressed, "im so confused."
The couple came together earlier in the week during a yacht ride for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's honeymoon in Italy. In photos obtained by a news outlet, a bikini-clad Katy often hung out close to Orlando, and they walked together with their daughter.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Shocking Breakup
A source confirmed Orlando and Katy separated after nine years together in late June.
"Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," the insider revealed to a news outlet on Wednesday, June 25. "It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."
Although recent images indicate they are in good spirits, the source claims things have been "tense." They are "living apart since Katy has been on tour," and she is "renting out" her Westcott Estate in Montecito, Calif.
"Her and Orlando have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence," the insider added. "[They were] planning on making the Westcott home their family home, but plans have changed."
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Previous Relationships
The musician was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, while the British actor was wed to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. He shares Flynn with the model.
Katy and Orlando started dating in 2016, briefly separated in 2017, and got back together in 2018. They became engaged in 2019 but never married.