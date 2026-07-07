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Katy Perry Shows Off Her Booty in Cheeky Photo After Performing in Spain

katy perry shares cheeky post show photo
Source: MEGA; @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry wowed fans with a cheeky photo, flaunting her backside after her Madrid concert.

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July 7 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

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Katy Perry is feeling the love after another stop on her international tour.

The pop superstar shared a playful Instagram carousel following her concert in Madrid, Spain, thanking fans for standing by her as she performed through the summer heat and a lingering cold.

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image of Katy Perry thanked her Spanish fans for supporting her while she performed through extreme heat and a lingering summer cold.
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry thanked her Spanish fans for supporting her while she performed through extreme heat and a lingering summer cold.

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One photo, however, quickly caught everyone's attention as Perry struck a playful pose, showing off her backside to the camera.

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Source: @katyperry/Instagram
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Katy Perry Turns Heads in Archival Stage Look

image of One playful photo from her Madrid stop quickly became the highlight of the Instagram carousel.
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

One playful photo from her Madrid stop quickly became the highlight of the Instagram carousel.

The "Firework" singer showed off her toned figure in a mint-green crop top paired with bright pink shorts, white knee-high socks and chunky black shoes.

In the standout snap, Perry squatted with her back to the camera, putting her curves on display against a stunning sunset backdrop.

The colorful outfit was actually an archival look, originally worn during her performance at Madrid's Under 18 Festival in 2009.

The carousel also featured several behind-the-scenes moments from the tour, including candid backstage photos and snapshots from around the venue.

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Perry Sends a Sweet Message to Her Spanish Fans

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image of The singer continues to revive outfits from earlier in her career as part of a charity sweepstakes tied to her tour.
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

The singer continues to revive outfits from earlier in her career as part of a charity sweepstakes tied to her tour.

Alongside the photos, Perry expressed her gratitude to the crowd for supporting her despite the challenging conditions.

"I love all my fans, especially my Spanish fans... Unconditionally. Thank you for holding me up through the heat and my summer cold... you are the best fans, the realest. I see you and I love you,” she wrote in the caption.

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Fans Shower the Singer With Praise

image of Fans called Katy Perry 'amazing' and 'beautiful.'
Source: MEGA

Fans called Katy Perry 'amazing' and 'beautiful.'

Followers quickly filled the comments section with supportive messages.

“You rocked a lot and you were beautiful. I love you. ❤️🔥,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “IT WAS AMAZING GIRL 🔥❤️.”

“Thank you. Mom was amazing last night. I love you,” a third chimed in.

Perry’s Bringing Back Her Iconic Tour Fashion

The Instagram update comes just days after Perry shared another fun social media video promoting her latest music.

In the clip, she lip-synced and danced alongside members of her crew while wearing a mint-green floral two-piece during the U.K. leg of her tour. She captioned the post, "WATCH IT BURN OUT NOW 🦂 IT'S TIME TO GET WHAT YOU DESERVE."

On June 30, Perry also revived another fan-favorite outfit while performing at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

In an Instagram recap, the "Roar" singer shared photos of herself wearing a red-and-white polka-dot bra top and matching skirt that she first wore at the Capital Summertime Ball on July 7, 2009.

The carousel included side-by-side clips of Perry wearing the eye-catching outfit then and now. According to Fandiem, the platform hosting the sweepstakes, the ensemble has an estimated value of $1,000.

For the rest of her European Out of Office Tour festival dates, Perry plans to debut a different archival outfit each night, giving longtime fans a nostalgic trip through some of her most memorable stage looks while supporting a charitable cause.

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