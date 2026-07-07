Katy Perry Shows Off Her Booty in Cheeky Photo After Performing in Spain

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Katy Perry is feeling the love after another stop on her international tour. The pop superstar shared a playful Instagram carousel following her concert in Madrid, Spain, thanking fans for standing by her as she performed through the summer heat and a lingering cold.

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Source: @katyperry/Instagram Katy Perry thanked her Spanish fans for supporting her while she performed through extreme heat and a lingering summer cold.

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One photo, however, quickly caught everyone's attention as Perry struck a playful pose, showing off her backside to the camera.

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Katy Perry Turns Heads in Archival Stage Look

Source: @katyperry/Instagram One playful photo from her Madrid stop quickly became the highlight of the Instagram carousel.

The "Firework" singer showed off her toned figure in a mint-green crop top paired with bright pink shorts, white knee-high socks and chunky black shoes. In the standout snap, Perry squatted with her back to the camera, putting her curves on display against a stunning sunset backdrop. The colorful outfit was actually an archival look, originally worn during her performance at Madrid's Under 18 Festival in 2009. The carousel also featured several behind-the-scenes moments from the tour, including candid backstage photos and snapshots from around the venue.

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Perry Sends a Sweet Message to Her Spanish Fans

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Source: @katyperry/Instagram The singer continues to revive outfits from earlier in her career as part of a charity sweepstakes tied to her tour.

Alongside the photos, Perry expressed her gratitude to the crowd for supporting her despite the challenging conditions. "I love all my fans, especially my Spanish fans... Unconditionally. Thank you for holding me up through the heat and my summer cold... you are the best fans, the realest. I see you and I love you,” she wrote in the caption.

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Fans Shower the Singer With Praise

Source: MEGA Fans called Katy Perry 'amazing' and 'beautiful.'

Followers quickly filled the comments section with supportive messages. “You rocked a lot and you were beautiful. I love you. ❤️🔥,” one fan wrote. Another added, “IT WAS AMAZING GIRL 🔥❤️.” “Thank you. Mom was amazing last night. I love you,” a third chimed in.

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