Setting Off Fireworks! Katy Perry's Most Unforgettable Thirst Traps: Photos

It's shocking Perry has time, as she is a busy working mother to her and Orlando Bloom's 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom — and there may be more on the way! As OK! previously reported, the proud mama is ready to have baby number two with her hunky future husband, who also has 11-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"Katy is busy with [ American Idol ], but Orlando is helping so much with Daisy at home that they both feel confident they can handle two little ones," the source explained of the Hollywood power couple expanding their brood in the coming years.