Setting Off Fireworks! Katy Perry's Most Unforgettable Thirst Traps: Photos
Talk about a firecracker! Despite being a pop star, judge on American Idol, mom and fiancée, Katy Perry still manages to send pulses racing with her sultry social media snaps.
From stripping down to churning out photoshoots in sparkling gowns, the pop diva has no shortage of interesting content for her 178 million followers.
It's shocking Perry has time, as she is a busy working mother to her and Orlando Bloom's 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom — and there may be more on the way! As OK! previously reported, the proud mama is ready to have baby number two with her hunky future husband, who also has 11-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
"Katy is busy with [American Idol], but Orlando is helping so much with Daisy at home that they both feel confident they can handle two little ones," the source explained of the Hollywood power couple expanding their brood in the coming years.
“A lot of times, a new baby can put stress on a relationship, but friends say that Katy and Orlando are so happy together. They never imagined that life could be this sweet,” the insider revealed adding that Perry "loves being a mom, and it helps that Orlando’s been through this before."
Scroll through the gallery to see Perry's best thirst traps.
Perry almost bared it all for her followers as she leaned up against the wall topless.
The "Teenage Dream" vocalist sparkled in a red form fitting gown as she posed for the cameras.
Perry showed off her ample assets in a red corset while posing in her dressing room.
The chart topper channeled her inner Britney Spears as she wore a plunging denim corset and long pants combo for an awards show.
Perry gave a smoldering look while turning heads in a glittering blue mini dress.